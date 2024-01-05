GoogleがチャットボットAI「Bard」の有料版「Bard Advanced」を開発中、Bard Advancedに搭載予定の各種機能が報じられる
Googleが開発したチャットボットAI「Bard」はこれまで無料で公開されていましたが、新たにGoogleは、有料サブスクリプションのGoogle Oneを通して、「Bard Advanced」と呼ばれるBardの有料版を開発中であることが報じられています。
ソフトウェア開発者のディラン・ルーセル氏はX(旧Twitter)において、Googleが開発中とみられる「Bard Advanced」の詳細について投稿しました。
It's been a couple of months since I last shared anything about it, so what is Google working on?— Dylan Roussel (@evowizz)
There are some exciting new features coming in Bard ????
ルーセル氏によると、Bard AdvancedはGoogleが2023年12月にリリースしたマルチモーダルAI「Gemini」の最上位モデルである「Gemini Ultra」を搭載しているとのこと。従来のBardは下位モデルの「Gemini Pro」が搭載されており、Bard Advancedでは大幅な性能向上が期待されています。
そのほかBard Advancedには「Motoko」と呼ばれる、ユーザーが独自のチャットボットにカスタムできる機能が搭載されています。なお、ルーセル氏は「ユーザーがこれらのボットを共有できるかどうかなどは報告できません」と述べています。
1. Motoko.— Dylan Roussel (@evowizz)
There isn't much about Motoko yet. However there is just enough for me to tell you that Google will allow you to "Create Bots." I can't say what they mean by bots exactly, if they will be shareable or anything, but yes... Motoko is the codename for "Bots." pic.twitter.com/4wW4AKbzIS
さまざまなトピックに関するプロンプトの例を紹介する「ギャラリー」機能。
3. Gallery— Dylan Roussel (@evowizz)
While the feature is not yet finished, Gallery should allow you to "Explore different topics to see what you can do with Bard." In other words, when this page will be public, it's likely that it will display example prompts about various topics. pic.twitter.com/44tAVqdc9X
画像の生成など、長時間実行されるタスクを管理できる「タスク」機能。
4. Tasks— Dylan Roussel (@evowizz)
The Tasks page is the page I know the least about. From what I could put together though, it appears it may be used to manage long running tasks, such as generating an image... ???? pic.twitter.com/QwUshbULSz
背景やチャット画面の画像をカスタマイズできる「背景/前景の共有」機能。
5. Sharing Background/Foreground— Dylan Roussel (@evowizz)
This one is pretty explicit. Although, while my screenshots are showing what "Foreground" looks like, it doesn't show "Background." pic.twitter.com/hWHi95U3h3
Bardのプロンプトをフィードバックすることで機能の拡張や改善を行う「パワーアップ」機能などが搭載される可能性が報告されています。
6. Power up— Dylan Roussel (@evowizz)
This feature, once it is working, will allow you to improve your prompts, by *theoretically* running them through an AI to "expand" them. I don't have any example of the feature working unfortunately. pic.twitter.com/NPYAsK7e3b
ルーセル氏によると、Bard Advancedは有料サブスクリプションのGoogle Oneの加入者向けにリリースされる予定とのこと。Bard Advancedは3カ月間の試用期間があり、無料で提供されますが、その後は所定の利用料金が発生します。
2. Bard Advanced with Google One.— Dylan Roussel (@evowizz)
Google will allow you to get 3 months of "Bard Advanced" on them, through Google One.
Bard Advanced will use Gemini Ultra. pic.twitter.com/IqDWkpMDUg
Googleは2023年12月の時点で2024年にBard Advancedをリリースする予定であることを発表しており、すでに一部のテスター向けにBard Advancedが提供されていることが報告されています。
なお、Googleは海外メディアのThe Vergeからのコメント要請に応じず、Bard Advancedの正式リリース日は明らかになっていません。
