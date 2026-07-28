2026年07月28日 15時24分 ソフトウェア

AppleがiOS・iPadOS・macOS・watchOS・tvOS・visionOSのソフトウェアアップデートをリリース、Anthropic・OpenAI・Z.ai・NVIDIAなどのAI活用で超大量のセキュリティ修正が実施されることに



現地時間の2026年7月27日、AppleがiOS・iPadOS・macOS・watchOS・tvOS・visionOSのソフトウェアアップデートを配信しました。各OSのソフトウェアアップデートには超大量のセキュリティ修正が含まれており、AI活用による脆弱(ぜいじゃく)性発見の進化が伺えます。



About the security content of iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6 - Apple Support

https://support.apple.com/en-us/128066





Apple fixes over 75 security issues with your iPhone and 150+ for Mac, update now - 9to5Mac

https://9to5mac.com/2026/07/27/ios-26-6-fixes-over-75-security-issues-with-your-iphone-update-now/



iOS 26.6 is out now, and it’s quietly preparing your iPhone for the future | Macworld

https://www.macworld.com/article/3200156/ios-26-6-is-out-now-and-its-quietly-preparing-your-iphone-for-the-future.html



iOS 26.6およびiPad 26.6の場合、78件のセキュリティ修正が含まれていますが、それだけでなくOSの検索機能であるSpotlightの索引の最適化が実行されています。



iOS 26.6およびiPad 26.6で修正された脆弱性は全部で87件あり、WebKitのメモリに関する脆弱性「CVE-2026-64757」は、Milad Nasr氏とNicholas Carlini氏がAnthropicと協力してClaudeを使って発見したもの。



WebKitのメモリ関連の別の脆弱性である「CVE-2026-64783」は、杉山壮太氏らがZ.aiのGLMを利用して発見したものです。



macOS Tahoe 26.6には140件超のセキュリティ修正が含まれています。



About the security content of macOS Tahoe 26.6 - Apple Support

https://support.apple.com/en-us/128067





macOS Tahoe 26.6で修正された脆弱性は155件あり、例えば権限に関する脆弱性の「CVE-2026-39875」は、NVIDIAが開発・運用する機械学習システムおよびAIモデルの脆弱性を疑似攻撃によって洗い出し、防御策を講じるための専門のセキュリティチームであるNVIDIA AI Red TeamのAaron Grattafiori氏らにより報告されたものです。



watchOS 26.6には84件のセキュリティ修正が含まれています。



About the security content of watchOS 26.6 - Apple Support

https://support.apple.com/en-us/128068





watchOSで修正された脆弱性は100件で、この中のWebKitのメモリ管理に関する脆弱性である「CVE-2026-43707」や範囲外書き込みに関する脆弱性の「CVE-2026-43745」は、OpenAIのCodex Securityを用いて発見されたものです。悪意のあるウェブサイトがサンドボックス外で制限されたウェブコンテンツを処理できる可能性がある脆弱性の「CVE-2026-43701」は、NVIDIA AI Red Teamが発見しました。



tvOS 26.6には84件のセキュリティ修正が含まれており、修正された脆弱性の数は100件です。



About the security content of tvOS 26.6 - Apple Support

https://support.apple.com/en-us/128069





visionOS 26.6には84件のセキュリティ修正が含まれており、修正された脆弱性の数は99件です。



About the security content of visionOS 26.6 - Apple Support

https://support.apple.com/en-us/128070

