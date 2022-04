「AppleはmacOSの既知のゼロデイ脆弱性を修正しないまま放置している」という指摘

Here’s a preliminary look at what @Apple patched—and what they didn’t—in macOS Monterey 12.0.1 vs. Big Sur 11.6.1 vs. Security Update 2021-007 Catalina. (Reminder that some things *only* get patched for the current #macOS!) #macOSMonterey #infosec #security #Apple pic.twitter.com/0NbLGk5siI