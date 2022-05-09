「Xbox ネットワーク(旧Xbox Live)」が10時間以上にわたり大規模な停止状態に
ゲームやテレビ番組、アプリなどを利用できるXbox向けのネットワークサービス「Xbox ネットワーク」が、日本時間の2022年5月7日早朝から大規模な停止状態にあったことが報告されました。
The Xbox Network should be back up, but some users are still reporting issues | Windows Central
https://www.windowscentral.com/xbox-network-outage-may-5-2022
Xbox Live recovers from an outage lasting several hours - The Verge
https://www.theverge.com/2022/5/7/23061588/xbox-having-more-issues-affecting-cloud-gaming-digital-titles
5月7日、多数のXbox ネットワークユーザーが「ゲームにアクセスできない」と報告し始め、Xbox ネットワークが停止状態にある疑いが濃厚となりました。Xboxのサポートチームもこの問題を確認し、同日5時46分に「問題を認識し、調査中である」とツイートしました。
We're aware that some users are unable to purchase games, launch games or start Cloud Gaming sessions. Our teams are investigating. Please keep an eye here and on our status page for updates. https://t.co/kQKp1LYR4o— Xbox Support (@XboxSupport)
ユーザーが報告した問題は「ゲームやDLCなどがMicrosoftストアから購入できない」「ゲームのサブスクリプションである『Xbox Live Gold』や『Xbox Game Pass』にアクセスできない」といったもの。これらはすべてXbox ネットワークの停止の影響を受けるもので、問題の早急な解決が待たれました。
最初の報告から1時間42分後、サポートチームは「ユーザーは再び購入処理を完了することができるはずです。ゲームの起動とクラウドゲームセッションに関する問題は引き続き調査中です」とツイート。
Users should once again be able to complete purchases. Our teams are still investigating issues launching games and starting Cloud Gaming sessions. Please keep an eye here and on our status page for updates. https://t.co/kQKp1LYR4o https://t.co/PZyQKJr5sX— Xbox Support (@XboxSupport)
同日16時11分、すべてのユーザーがゲームの起動およびクラウドセッションの開始を行えるようになったことがサポートチームから報告されました。
All users should once again be able to launch games and start Cloud Gaming sessions. Thank you for your patience and happy gaming! https://t.co/OGCIVFbyuw— Xbox Support (@XboxSupport)
しかし、上記の報告から数時間後、一部のユーザーから再びクラウドセッションの開始や接続に問題があることが報告され始めます。サポートチームは再び「引き続き調査中」とツイート。
We are still working on resolving the issue. In the meantime players may see improvement with launching games by rebooting your Xbox console. Keep an eye on our status page for updates. https://t.co/PzAdjUFMJj https://t.co/M94V8h2QKv— Xbox Support (@XboxSupport)
5月8日14時30分、サポートチームは「購入処理やゲームの起動、クラウドセッションに関する問題は解決した」と報告しました。
Players should no longer be seeing issues when it comes to purchases, launching games, or joining Cloud Gaming sessions. Thanks for being patient. Happy gaming! https://t.co/WTAzvBkgcY— Xbox Support (@XboxSupport)
なお、引き続き問題が発生する場合の対処法として、サポートチームは「本体の再起動」を挙げています。
