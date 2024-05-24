2024年05月24日 11時17分 ネットサービス

Microsoftの大規模障害によりChatGPT・Copilot・Bing・DuckDuckGoなどがダウン



Microsoftの検索サービス・Bingに大規模な障害が発生し、デフォルト検索エンジンがBingに設定されているブラウザ・Microsoft Edgeで検索が機能しなくなったほか、BingのAPIを利用しているChatGPTやCopilot、DuckDuckGoなども使えなくなりました。すでに多くのサービスは復旧していますが、一部影響が残っている部分もあると報告されています。



Bingの障害発生は太平洋東部時間の2024年5月24日1時ごろ(日本時間2024年5月23日14時ごろ)。障害発生検出プラットフォームのDowndetectorでは、障害発生から12時間以上にわたって多数の報告があることがわかります。



障害はBingおよびそのAPIを利用しているCopilot、DuckDuck、ChatGPTなどに波及。一時的にサービスが利用不可能な状態に陥りました。



Announcement: We're currently experiencing an issue with DuckDuckGo Search that might prevent you from getting results. Thanks for your patience while we get our ducks in a row… — DuckDuckGo (@DuckDuckGo) May 23, 2024



BingやCopilotを利用しようとすると空白ページや429エラーが表示される状態だったとのこと。



It's not just you: Microsoft's services are down in some regions.



1. #Bing is down

2. #Copilot / Copilot in Windows is down



DuckDuckGo is not working because it uses Bing. Similarly, ChatGPT's internet search is also down. pic.twitter.com/PCk3ZaPjIf — Mayank Parmar (@mayank_jee) May 23, 2024



このうち、DuckDuckGoは比較的早期に復旧し、Bingも障害発生からおよそ5時間で復旧しました。また、ChatGPTも障害発生から8時間半ほどで復旧しています。



Microsoftはこの件について、根本的な原因の調査をおこなっているとのことです。



Our telemetry indicates that the service is continuing to recover. We're actively investigating the underlying cause of the issue and will take further mitigation actions as necessary. More information can be found in the admin center under CP795190. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) May 23, 2024