Microsoftの大規模障害によりChatGPT・Copilot・Bing・DuckDuckGoなどがダウン


Microsoftの検索サービス・Bingに大規模な障害が発生し、デフォルト検索エンジンがBingに設定されているブラウザ・Microsoft Edgeで検索が機能しなくなったほか、BingのAPIを利用しているChatGPTやCopilot、DuckDuckGoなども使えなくなりました。すでに多くのサービスは復旧していますが、一部影響が残っている部分もあると報告されています。

Microsoft outage affects Bing, Copilot, DuckDuckGo and ChatGPT internet search
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/microsoft/microsoft-outage-affects-bing-copilot-duckduckgo-and-chatgpt-internet-search/

Microsoft suffering from outage — Bing, Copilot, and DuckDuckGo inaccessible for several hours | Tom's Hardware
https://www.tomshardware.com/software/search-engines/microsoft-suffering-from-outage-bing-copilot-and-duckduckgo-inaccessible-for-several-hours

Bingの障害発生は太平洋東部時間の2024年5月24日1時ごろ(日本時間2024年5月23日14時ごろ)。障害発生検出プラットフォームのDowndetectorでは、障害発生から12時間以上にわたって多数の報告があることがわかります。

Bing down? Current status and problems | Downdetector
https://downdetector.com/status/bing/


障害はBingおよびそのAPIを利用しているCopilot、DuckDuck、ChatGPTなどに波及。一時的にサービスが利用不可能な状態に陥りました。


BingやCopilotを利用しようとすると空白ページや429エラーが表示される状態だったとのこと。


このうち、DuckDuckGoは比較的早期に復旧し、Bingも障害発生からおよそ5時間で復旧しました。また、ChatGPTも障害発生から8時間半ほどで復旧しています。

OpenAI Status - ChatGPT's ability to search the internet is being affected
https://status.openai.com/incidents/kg1szc9qhk4k

Microsoftはこの件について、根本的な原因の調査をおこなっているとのことです。

