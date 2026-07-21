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Xが約1年がかりでAndroidアプリをゼロから再構築、読み込み・スクロール・通知などを改善


XがAndroid向けアプリの再構築を発表しました。このプロジェクトは2025年8月ごろから進められていたもので、パッチを当てての「更新」ではなく、ゼロから作られたものだとのことです。



X relaunches a rebuilt Android app after year-long effort | TechCrunch
https://techcrunch.com/2026/07/20/x-relaunches-a-rebuilt-android-app-after-year-long-effort/

X Rebuilt Its Android App From Scratch. Features Land There Before iOS Now. | iPhone in Canada
https://www.iphoneincanada.ca/2026/07/20/x-rebuilt-its-android-app-from-scratch-features-land-there-before-ios-now/

X Rebuilds Its Android App From Scratch
https://wersm.com/x-rebuilds-android-app-from-scratch/

2025年7月、Xは製品最高責任者にニキータ・ビア氏を抜擢。

X(旧Twitter)が10代向けSNS「Gas」などを続けて起業したニキータ・ビアを新しい製品責任者に抜擢 - GIGAZINE


ビア氏はXにとっての最優先課題としてAndroidアプリを挙げ、2025年8月にX上で一緒に作業するメンバーを募っていました。このとき、ビア氏は1991年から1998年にかけてマイケル・ジョーダンらを擁して6度のチャンピオンに輝いたシカゴ・ブルズの名を出して「Androidのドリームチームを作ろうとしています」と呼びかけていました。


ビア氏の呼びかけから約11カ月、XはついにAndroidアプリのゼロからの再構築を成し遂げました。刷新されたAndroidアプリは旧バージョンに比べて高速で信頼性が高く、また基盤部分が新しくなったため基本操作やスクロール、読み込み、通知などが全体的に改善されているとのこと。ビア氏は「バグを発見したら気軽にフィードバックしてください」と伝えました。


このほか、iOS版に比べて遅れていた機能の追加が行われ、今後はAndroid版に先に搭載される機能も出てくる見込みとなっています。

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in ソフトウェア, Posted by logc_nt

You can read the machine translated English article X spent about a year rebuilding its Andr….