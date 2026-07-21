Xが約1年がかりでAndroidアプリをゼロから再構築、読み込み・スクロール・通知などを改善
XがAndroid向けアプリの再構築を発表しました。このプロジェクトは2025年8月ごろから進められていたもので、パッチを当てての「更新」ではなく、ゼロから作られたものだとのことです。
Today we're announcing the completion of one of the largest engineering projects in the company's history:— Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) July 20, 2026
We rebuilt the X Android app from scratch
It's faster, smoother and more reliable. But most of all: it will enable us to build new features at lightning speed. pic.twitter.com/N6X2X5CEft
We've completely rebuilt the Android X app from the ground up.— Engineering (@Engineering) July 20, 2026
It's faster, smoother, and more reliable than the old version in every way. We modernized the foundation so everything just feels better: scrolling, loading, notifications, you name it.pic.twitter.com/ULlSwiIlvV
X relaunches a rebuilt Android app after year-long effort | TechCrunch
https://techcrunch.com/2026/07/20/x-relaunches-a-rebuilt-android-app-after-year-long-effort/
X Rebuilt Its Android App From Scratch. Features Land There Before iOS Now. | iPhone in Canada
https://www.iphoneincanada.ca/2026/07/20/x-rebuilt-its-android-app-from-scratch-features-land-there-before-ios-now/
X Rebuilds Its Android App From Scratch
https://wersm.com/x-rebuilds-android-app-from-scratch/
2025年7月、Xは製品最高責任者にニキータ・ビア氏を抜擢。
X(旧Twitter)が10代向けSNS「Gas」などを続けて起業したニキータ・ビアを新しい製品責任者に抜擢 - GIGAZINE
ビア氏はXにとっての最優先課題としてAndroidアプリを挙げ、2025年8月にX上で一緒に作業するメンバーを募っていました。このとき、ビア氏は1991年から1998年にかけてマイケル・ジョーダンらを擁して6度のチャンピオンに輝いたシカゴ・ブルズの名を出して「Androidのドリームチームを作ろうとしています」と呼びかけていました。
I am assembling the Android Dream Team.— Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) August 13, 2025
The 1991-1998 Chicago Bulls of Android teams.
You will be working alongside the most elite engineers of your career.
Books will be written about this team.
This app will be regarded with more reverence than the moon landing
The code…
ビア氏の呼びかけから約11カ月、XはついにAndroidアプリのゼロからの再構築を成し遂げました。刷新されたAndroidアプリは旧バージョンに比べて高速で信頼性が高く、また基盤部分が新しくなったため基本操作やスクロール、読み込み、通知などが全体的に改善されているとのこと。ビア氏は「バグを発見したら気軽にフィードバックしてください」と伝えました。
There are still some rough edges. We're hustling quickly to get features out like hosting Spaces and improve performance on older devices.— Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) July 20, 2026
If you have any feedback, feel free to let us know about any bugs you catch.
このほか、iOS版に比べて遅れていた機能の追加が行われ、今後はAndroid版に先に搭載される機能も出てくる見込みとなっています。
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in ソフトウェア, Posted by logc_nt
You can read the machine translated English article X spent about a year rebuilding its Andr….