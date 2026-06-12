2026年06月12日 07時00分 ネットサービス

Blueskyは2026年中に新機能「コミュニティ」を追加予定、同じ興味を持つ人々とより深く交流できる小規模スペース



X(旧Twitter)の代替SNSとして人気のBlueskyに、同じことに興味を持つ人々とより深く交流できる「コミュニティ」機能が追加されることが明らかになりました。





communities are coming to Bluesky this year.



today, Bluesky is one big space. communities will be smaller spaces inside that where you can go deeper and hang out with people who care about the same stuff. — alex benzer (@alexbenzer.com) 2026年6月11日 4:31



Bluesky is getting ‘communities’ | The Verge

https://www.theverge.com/tech/948215/bluesky-communities-at-protocol-atmosphere-reddit



Blueskyの製品責任者であるアレックス・ベンザー氏は日本時間2026年6月11日の投稿で、「今年は『コミュニティ』がBlueskyにやってきます。現在、Blueskyは大きなひとつの空間です。コミュニティはその中のより小さな空間となり、そこでより深く交流したり、同じことに興味を持つ人々と時間を過ごしたりすることができます」と述べました。



Blueskyは分散型のSNSプロトコルである「AT Protocol」を用いて開発されており、新たなコミュニティ機能もAT Protocolに沿って構築されるとのこと。



we're building this on-protocol and in the open with the dev ecosystem. it's a new structure for everyone building in the Atmosphere, not just Bluesky.



i’ll write out a few ideas we have in mind so far. let me know what you think. — alex benzer (@alexbenzer.com) 2026年6月11日 4:31



ユーザーはBluesky上でコミュニティを作成したり、参加したり、投稿したり、最新情報を受け取ったりすることが可能。また、AT Protocolのエコシステム「Atmosphere」に存在するアプリやツールを使ってコミュニティをカスタマイズしたり、機能を追加したりできます。



on Bluesky, you’ll be able to create communities, join them, post in them, and get updates. the core features on Bluesky stay simple.



the magic comes from communities also existing on the open web. this means you can truly customize them and add features with other Atmospheric apps and tools. — alex benzer (@alexbenzer.com) 2026年6月11日 4:31



各コミュニティには「community-name.bsky.social」や「community-name.bsky.space」のように、URLとしても機能するハンドルが割り当てられます。このURLにアクセスするとコミュニティ専用のホームページが表示され、開発者はユーザーにカスタマイズしたエクスペリエンスを提供できます。



each community gets a handle that doubles as a URL, like community-name.bsky.social or community-name.bsky.space.



go to that URL and you land on a custom homepage for the community. builders can also host a completely custom experience there instead. — alex benzer (@alexbenzer.com) 2026年6月11日 4:31



コミュニティのプライバシーレベルは「公開(誰でも閲覧および投稿可能)」「招待制(コミュニティ自体は誰でも見つけられるものの閲覧・投稿には承認が必要)」「非公開(コミュニティを発見するにはリンクが必要で閲覧・投稿には承認が必要)」の3段階から選択できるとのこと。



to start, there would be three privacy levels to choose from:

- public (anyone can find it, read and post)

- invite-only (anyone can find it, but you must be approved to read and post)

- private (you need a link to find it, and you must be approved to read and post). — alex benzer (@alexbenzer.com) 2026年6月11日 4:31



コミュニティに参加すると、コミュニティ内の投稿が「Discover(発見)」フィードに表示されるほか、通知をオンにすれば参加しているコミュニティからの最新情報を受け取ることができます。 また、コミュニティからの最新情報を表示する特別なフィードやカスタムフィードを用意することも可能だそうです。



when you join a community, its posts show up in your Discover feed. you can also turn on activity notifications and get updates from communities you’ve joined.



there could also be a special feed or custom feeds that show updates from your communities. — alex benzer (@alexbenzer.com) 2026年6月11日 4:31



ベンザー氏は「今後、さらに多くのアイデアや疑問点を共有していく予定です。私たちは皆さんと協力してこのプロジェクトを進めており、コミュニティオーガナイザーや開発者の方々にも調査インタビューをお願いしていく予定です。ご意見やアイデアをお聞かせください！」と述べました。



i’ll be sharing more ideas and questions as we go. we’re building this in tandem with yall and will be reaching out to community organizers and devs for research interviews too.



let me know your thoughts and ideas! — alex benzer (@alexbenzer.com) 2026年6月11日 4:31



なお、Xも同じ興味関心を持つ人々で集まれるコミュニティ機能を提供していましたが、利用率の低迷によって2026年5月をもって終了しています。

