インドで開発者向けデータベースサービス「Supabase」へのアクセスが制限される、インド政府が関与か


オープンソースで提供されるPostgres開発プラットフォーム「Supabase」が、インドでブロックされていることが分かりました。事情に詳しい関係者は政府命令でブロックされたものと指摘しています。

India disrupts access to popular developer platform Supabase with blocking order | TechCrunch
https://techcrunch.com/2026/02/27/india-disrupts-access-to-popular-developer-platform-supabase-with-blocking-order/

テクノロジー系メディアのTechCrunchが取材した関係者によると、Supabaseはインドの法律に基づきアクセスが遮断されているとのこと。かつてX(Twitter)TikTokをブロックした法律により、政府がプロバイダーに対してSupabaseのアクセス禁止を求めているようです。

政府はSupabaseに対して言及しておらず、制限がどのくらいの期間続くのかも不明です。

Supabaseは公式Xアカウントでインドの状況を認め、「当面の回避策として代替DNSプロバイダーまたはVPNを使用するように」と呼びかけました。


TechCrunchはニューデリーにおいてACT Fibernet、JioFiber、Airtelといったプロバイダー経由でアクセスが遮断されていることを確認していますが、ベンガルールにおいてはACT Fibernetで利用できているなど、制限が一貫していないことが示されているそうです。

Supabaseは「JioFiberを使用している場合は、VPNを使用してSupabaseに接続するか、DNSを1.1.1.1に切り替える必要がある場合があります」と指摘。「インドの他のISPもアクセス制限の影響を受けている可能性があるという報告を受けています。この問題の解決に向けて、利用可能なあらゆるチャネルを通じて引き続き対応を進めています」と述べました。


アクセス遮断を受け、Supabase API トラフィックをCloudflareのエッジネットワーク経由でルーティングして再び利用できるようにするサービス「JioBase」も誕生しています。

JioBase - Fix Supabase Blocked in India | Bypass Jio, Airtel DNS Block
https://jiobase.com/

インドの開発者らは「インドからの新規ユーザー登録が見られなくなった」「開発用途でも本番用途でもSupabaseに安定してアクセスできなくなった」などと述べました。


SupabaseはインドのIT担当大臣アシュウィニ・ヴァイシュナウ氏にタグを付け、介入してアクセスを回復するよう求めましたが、その後メッセージは削除されています。


アメリカに拠点を置くCEOのポール・コップルストーン氏は記事作成時点で声明を出していません。

Similarwebのデータによると、インドはSupabaseにとって世界で4番目に大きなトラフィック源であり、世界全体の訪問の約9％を占めています。


なお、Supabaseはセルフホストが可能なため、プロバイダーに頼らずとも利用することは可能です。

GitHub - supabase/supabase: The Postgres development platform. Supabase gives you a dedicated Postgres database to build your web, mobile, and AI applications.
https://github.com/supabase/supabase

