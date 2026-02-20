AMDがCPUで処理するプログラムをGPU向けに移植するためのライブラリ「hipThreads」を発表
AMDがCPUで処理することを前提に書かれたC++コードをAMD製GPUで実行できるように移植できるC++スタイル並列処理ライブラリ「hipThreads」を発表しました。
GitHub - ROCm/hipThreads
https://github.com/rocm/hipthreads
Introducing hipThreads: A C++ - Style Concurrency Library for AMD GPUs — ROCm Blogs
https://rocm.blogs.amd.com/software-tools-optimization/hipthreads-introduction/README.html
With HIP Threads, you can move C++ threading patterns to the GPU without rewriting your codebase.— AI at AMD (@AIatAMD) February 19, 2026
Run on AMD GPUs. Up to 6X faster in real workloads. Implemented in days, not months.
Get started 👇
GitHub → https://t.co/dI3g1ehfy7
Blog → https://t.co/cK4yjExg6G pic.twitter.com/lbmERFkDFU
AMD Announces hipThreads For Easier Porting Of C++ Code To GPUs - Phoronix
https://www.phoronix.com/news/AMD-HIP-Threads
hipThreadsはAMD製GPU向けのC++スタイル並行処理ライブラリで、GPUコードにC++スレッドと同期プリミティブを実装することにより、GPUプログラミングに馴染みのあるスレッド抽象化をもたらすものです。
具体的にどのようなものかはAMDが作成した以下の画像が端的に示しています。赤くハイライトされているのはコードの削除部分、緑でハイライトされているのはコードの追加部分で、ほぼ「std::thread」を「hip::thread」に置き換えるだけといえます。
「std::thread」はC++で用いられる並列処理を行うための機能で、hipThreadsでは同様の概念を「hip::thread」「hip::mutex」「hip::lock_guard」「hip::condition_variable」などの形で利用できるようになります。
hipThreadsの利用の前提条件は以下の5点です。
1：Linux OS(Ubuntu 22.04以上推奨)
2：CMake 3.21以上
3：ビルドツール(「make」「ninja」)
4：ROCm 7.0.2(HIPランタイム・hipcc)
5：libhipcxx v2.7
