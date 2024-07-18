2024年07月18日 20時00分 サイエンス

論文の「謝辞」が面白い



学術論文には共同研究者や指導者などへの感謝を述べる「謝辞」が記されるのですが、中にはユーモアのある謝辞を記した論文も存在しています。オーストラリア国立大学サイエンスカレッジは、膨大な本数の学位論文から「予想外の謝辞」をピックアップしています。



The unexpected poetry of PhD acknowledgements | ANU College of Science

https://science.anu.edu.au/news-events/news/unexpected-poetry-phd-acknowledgements



オーストラリア国立大学サイエンスカレッジに所属するサイエンスライターのタビサ・カルバン氏は、特に理由なく同学部の学位論文の謝辞だけを読み始めました。その結果、謝辞の中には独創的なものが多く含まれていることを発見。そこで、「予想外の謝辞」をピックアップして同学部の公式サイトで公開しました。公開された謝辞の一部は以下の通り。



謝辞は論文の中で最も好きな部分である。



The acknowledgements are my favourite part of all my thesis.

Nian Jiang (2016). Growth and characterisation of GaAs/AlGaAs core-shell nanowires for optoelectronic device applications



論文のこの部分は、筆者が最も書きたかった部分である。



This part of the thesis is the one that I was most looking forward to write.

Jorin Diemer (2022). A mathematical model of ion homeostasis in the malaria parasite, Plasmodium falciparum



論文の執筆は厄介で、耐えがたく、やる気がそがれる作業である。



The production of a dissertation is a formidable, arduous and demoralising task.

Mahyar Bokaeeyan (2020). Analytical and approximate methods in rogue wave theory



他者の謝辞を見ると装飾過剰で最大限に誇張した表現が一般的なようだ。筆者もそのような技術を持ち合わせていたならば、そうしたであろう。



When looking at the acknowledgements of others, I have found it is common practice for scholars to reserve their purplest prose and most overblown sentiment for their acknowledgements. If I had the skills, I would do so myself.

Martin Worthy (2013). A history of fire and sediment transport in the Cotter River catchment, southeastern Australia



トム、学生に本気で殺されかけたと言える指導教官はほんの一握りだろう。いろいろと感謝申し上げる。



Tom, few supervisors can say that their students have nearly killed them and mean it literally. Thanks for everything.

Iain McConnell (2008). Substrate interactions in the Photosystem II water oxidising complex



冷蔵庫にデザートを何年もの間置き去りにしていた複数の天文学者にも感謝を表明する(デザートは無駄にはならなかった)。



I would also like to thank the various astronomers who forgot to collect their desserts from the fridge over the years (they were not wasted).

Roberto Soria (1999). Accretion processes in black-hole binaries



ストロムロ(訳注：オーストラリア国立大学の天文台がある地区)周辺の、鍋料理やケンタッキーフライドチキンに一家言ある友人たちに感謝を表明する。



Shout out to my friends on and off Stromlo, for their patrician taste in hot pot and KFC.

Jane Lin (2022). Galactic Archaeology: the Milky Way in the context of large scale surveys



カルバン氏によると、独創的な謝辞は1990年代頃の論文から現れ始めたとのこと。1980年代までの謝辞には「タイピストへの感謝」という現在ではあまり見られない文面が含まれていたものの、ほとんどは指導者や研究協力者への感謝を含む形式的なものだったそうです。



お～わり。



I’m done.

John Dawson (2008). Satellite radar interferometry with application to the observation of surface deformation in Australia

