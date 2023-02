ハリー・ポッターのゲームスピンオフ「ホグワーツ・レガシー」が発売前から約50万人がプレイする大ヒット、有料1人プレイ専用ゲームとしてはすでに史上2番目の数字

Hogwarts Legacy Early Access has passed the All-Time Steam Peak of Fallout 4



Hogwarts Legacy is now the #2 highest peak in history for a paid single-player only game (Elden Ring has multiplayer) only behind Cyberpunk 2077



Peak

• Hogwarts Legacy: 474,144+

• Fallout 4: 472,962