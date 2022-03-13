2022年2月に最も売れたタイトルはエルデンリング、最も売れたゲーム機はNintendo Switch
2022年2月におけるアメリカのゲーム市場で最も売れたゲーム機はNintendo Switchであったことが明らかになりました。
The Nintendo Switch topped console sales once again in February - The Verge
https://www.theverge.com/2022/3/12/22974056/nintendo-switch-top-selling-console-february-2022
2022年のアメリカゲーム市場に関するデータを、調査会社のNPD Groupでゲーム産業アドバイザーを務めるマット・ピスカテラ氏がツイートしています。
同氏のツイートによると、2022年2月におけるアメリカでのゲーム関連の総売上は前年同月比で6％減の43億8400万ドル(約5100億円)となりました。内訳はゲームソフト(パッケージ版およびデジタル版)やダウンロードコンテンツなどを含む「ゲームコンテンツ」が前年同月比4％減の39億800万ドル(約4600億円)、「ゲーム機販売」が前年同月比27％減の2億9500万ドル(約350億円)、「ゲーム関連アクセサリー」が前年同月比7％減の1億8000万ドル(約210億円)です。
February 2022 US NPD THREAD - February 2022 consumer spending across video game hardware, content and accessories fell 6% when compared to a year ago, to $4.4B. Declines were experienced across all major categories of spend, with hardware showing the largest YoY % decline. pic.twitter.com/zoS5v6jN8Y— Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella)
2022年1～2月のゲーム市場全体の売上は、前年同期と比べて4％減少して91億ドル(約1兆円)。ゲーム市場では新型コロナウイルスのパンデミックがスタートして以来、ゲーム機の供給不足という問題が続いていますが、これは2022年2月も引き続き大きな課題となっているとのこと。なお、前年同月比のゲーム市場全体の売上は、4か月連続で減少し続けています。
2022 year-to-date spending is down 4% when compared to the same period a year ago, at $9.1B. Console hardware supply continues to be a market challenge. Total market spending when compared to a year ago has now declined for 4 consecutive months. pic.twitter.com/uMJRjQtEFe— Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella)
2022年2月にアメリカで最も売上が多かったゲーム機はNintendo Switchで、次点がXbox Series X/S。ただし、2022年1～2月に売上が多かったゲーム機はPlayStation 5(PS5)で、販売台数が最も多かったのがNintendo Switchとなります。
US NPD HW - PlayStation 5 leads video game hardware in 2022 dollar sales year-to-date, while Switch has achieved the highest unit sales in the period.— Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella)
2022年2月25日に発売された「エルデンリング」の売上は、過去12か月(2021年3月～2022年2月)にリリースされたタイトルの中で2番目に高かったことが明らかになっています。なお、同期においてもっとも売上が高かったタイトルは「Call of Duty：Vanguard」です。また、エルデンリングは2021年3月～2022年2月における販売本数が全タイトル中5番目に多く、2022年2月においてSteamとXboxで売上1位、PlayStationでは売上2位と非常に好調なスタートを切っています。
US NPD PREMIUM GAMES - After 1 month in market, Elden Ring ranked as the 5th best-selling game of the 12 month period ending February 2022. Elden Ring ranked 1st on Steam and Xbox platforms in February, while placing 2nd on PlayStation.— Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella)
2022年2月にエルデンリングの次に売れたタイトルは「Horizon Forbidden West」で、PlayStationプラットフォーム上では2月に最も売れたタイトルとなりました。なお、Horizon Forbidden WestはPS5における「発売月におけるドル売上」で史上最高の数値をたたき出しているそうです。
US NPD PREMIUM GAMES - Horizon II: Forbidden West was the 2nd best-selling game of February 2022, while also ranking 1st on PlayStation platforms. Dollar sales of the PlayStation 5 version of Horizon II: Forbidden West set a new launch month record for the PlayStation 5 platform.— Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella)
「Total War：WARHAMMER III」は全プラットフォームを含めると、2022年2月に5番目に売れたタイトルとなります。また、Steam単体で見ると2番目に売れたタイトルでもあります。なお、同タイトルはPC Game PassやXbox Game Pass Ultimateといったサブスクリプションサービスの一部で提供されているタイトルでもあります。
US NPD PREMIUM GAMES - Total War: Warhammer III debuted as the #5 best-selling game of February 2022, while also ranking 2nd on Steam. The title also launched as part of the PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription services.— Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella)
2022年2月におけるモバイルゲーム市場の売上は前年同月比で2.5％減少しており、モバイルゲーム市場の売上が前年同月比で減少したのは新型コロナウイルスのパンデミック以来初めての出来事でした。
Sensor Tower US Mobile - February 2022 was the first time that February spending was down year-over-year since the start of the pandemic, in this case by 2.5%.— Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella)
2022年2月のモバイルゲーム市場の売上トップ10は、上からCandy Crush Saga、Roblox、コインマスター、原神、ポケモンGO、Garena Free Fire、Evony: The King's Return、クラッシュ・オブ・クラン、カバーアート
ホームスケイプ、ロイヤルマッチです。
Sensor Tower US Mobile - The top 10 earning mobile titles in the U.S. for February 2022 ranked by spending were: Candy Crush Saga, Roblox, Coin Master, Genshin Impact, Pokémon GO, Garena Free Fire, Evony: The King's Return, Clash of Clans, Homescapes, and Royal Match.— Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella)
2022年2月におけるゲームタイトル売上トップ20が以下。1位は2月25日発売のエルデンリングで、2位は2月18日発売のHorizon Forbidden West、3位は1月28日発売のPokémon LEGENDS アルセウスです。
US NPD PREMIUM GAMES - February 2022 Top 20 Sellers pic.twitter.com/xHXPlhVgWO— Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella)
2022年1～2月のゲームタイトル売上トップ20は以下の通り。こちらのランキングでもトップはエルデンリングとなっていますが、2位はPokémon LEGENDS アルセウス、3位にHorizon Forbidden Westとなっています。
US NPD PREMIUM GAMES - YTD 2022 Top 20 Sellers pic.twitter.com/oK9JronqFG— Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella)
過去12か月におけるゲームタイトル売上トップ10は以下の通り。1位はCall of Duty：Vanguard、2位はMadden NFL 22、3位はCall of Duty：Black Ops - Cold War、4位はポケットモンスター ブリリアントダイヤモンド・シャイニングパール、5位はエルデンリングです。
US NPD PREMIUM GAMES - 12 Months Ending February 2022 Top 10 Sellers pic.twitter.com/9f3i4M7dVs— Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella)
2022年2月における任天堂のプラットフォームでの売上トップ10は以下の通り。1位はPokémon LEGENDS アルセウス、2位はマリオカート8 デラックス、3位はマリオパーティ スーパースターズ。
US NPD PREMIUM GAMES - February 2022 Nintendo Platforms Top 10 Best-Sellers pic.twitter.com/ykZOEVCCIN— Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella)
2022年2月におけるPlayStationプラットフォームでの売上トップ10は以下の通り。1位はHorizon Forbidden West、2位はエルデンリング、3位はDying Light 2 Stay Human。
US NPD PREMIUM GAMES - February 2022 PlayStation Platforms Top 10 Best-Sellers pic.twitter.com/dy18FPnVhc— Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella)
2022年2月におけるXboxプラットフォームでの売上トップ10は以下の通り。1位はエルデンリング、2位はCall of Duty：Vanguard、3位はDying Light 2 Stay Human。
US NPD PREMIUM GAMES - February 2022 Xbox Platforms Top 10 Best-Sellers pic.twitter.com/kovnlgqhPe— Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella)
2022年2月におけるゲームアクセサリーの売上は前年同月比で7％減の1億8000万ドルで、2022年1～2月におけるゲームアクセサリーの売上は前年同期の11％減となる3億6500万ドル(約430億円)。なお、2022年2月において最も売れたゲームアクセサリーはXbox Elite ワイヤレス コントローラー シリーズ 2です。
US NPD ACCESSORIES - The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller was the best-selling accessory of both February as well as 2022 year-to-date.— Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella)
・関連記事
広大なフィールドを探索しながら強大なボスに挑みまくる死にゲーの到達点「ELDEN RING(エルデンリング)」プレイレビュー - GIGAZINE
マリオカート64ぶりにNintendo Switchで「マリオカート8 デラックス」に挑戦したら不変の楽しさに感動した - GIGAZINE
ゲーム市場で10本中9本はダウンロード販売に、物理メディアは売上急減でニッチな存在へ - GIGAZINE
「ウマ娘」「原神」が1000億円超えの年間売上を記録、「PUBG MOBILE」は3000億円超え - GIGAZINE
「原神」がリリースから1年の売上でフォートナイトを超えて歴代1位に、ポケモンGOの倍以上の売上を記録 - GIGAZINE
・関連コンテンツ