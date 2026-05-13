Android Autoの大型アップデートでYouTube視聴機能追加
自動車向けアプリ「Android Auto」に大型アップデートが加えられ、全面的なデザインの刷新やナビで動画を視聴する機能の追加などが行われました。
Drivers can look forward to a rich new experience, premium entertainment and a more capable Gemini.
https://blog.google/products-and-platforms/platforms/android/android-in-cars-updates/
◆Material 3 Expressiveに対応
Android 16から採用されているUXデザイン「Material 3 Expressive」がAndroid Autoにも導入されます。Googleは「表現力豊かなフォント、滑らかなアニメーション、壁紙を提供します」と伝えました。
????➡???? Android Auto is getting a full refresh that brings the Material 3 Expressive design from your phone to your car.— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) May 12, 2026
Expect expressive fonts, smooth animations, and wallpapers that make your dash feel personal!
Plus, this new experience adapts seamlessly to any car screen. pic.twitter.com/PCT8nMOMHZ
◆ウィジェットの導入
アプリの情報を素早く確認できるウィジェットを画面上に配置することが可能になります。ワンタップでガレージドアを開閉したり、天気予報や連絡先などへすぐにアクセスしたりできるようになるとのことです。
The new experience also adds:— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) May 12, 2026
- ↪️ Widgets: Add them to your dash to quickly view important info at a glance, even while actively navigating. Add a shortcut to your favorite contacts, a one-tap garage door opener, a weather overview, and more. pic.twitter.com/j88RaYOJet
◆Googleマップに3Dビュー搭載
Googleマップに、周辺の建物や高架、地形を立体的に映し出す機能が追加されます。これは2026年3月に「イマーシブナビゲーション」という名前で紹介された機能です。
- ???? Immersive Navigation: Our biggest Google Maps update in over a decade. Maps now has a vivid 3D view reflecting surrounding buildings, overpasses, and terrain. It also highlights key details like specific lanes, traffic lights, and stop signs to help with tricky turns or… pic.twitter.com/BWHbrKiw83— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) May 12, 2026
◆動画アプリへの対応
Android Autoで初めて、YouTubeなどのアプリで動画を視聴できるようになります。安全のため、パーキングからドライブにシフトチェンジすると音声のみに切り替わるという仕様です。2026年後半には対応車種において60fps・フルHD映像で利用可能となる予定で、BMW、フォード、ジェネシス、ヒョンデ、起亜、マヒンドラ、メルセデス・ベンツ、ルノー、シュコダ、タタ、ボルボから提供開始されます。
???? Beyond design, we're also upgrading the media experience:— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) May 12, 2026
- You'll be able to watch videos on apps like YouTube in supported cars later this year
- Videos will safely and seamlessly transition to audio-only when you shift out of park pic.twitter.com/ggdAMDTh6u
◆Gemini Intelligenceの利用
スマートフォンにGemini Intelligenceが搭載されている場合、Android Auto経由で利用できるようになります。これにより、友人から住所を尋ねるテキストメッセージを受け取った場合にメールやカレンダーを分析して答えを見つけ出し、適切な情報を含んだ返信をワンタップで送信する提案を行うなどの機能を利用できます。
✨ And if your phone has Gemini Intelligence, you'll be able to access it in Android Auto later this year, unlocking:— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) May 12, 2026
- Magic Cue, which gives you a 1-tap button to reply to texts with relevant info pulled from your texts/calendar/email, all without taking your eyes off the… pic.twitter.com/eLlLOhZnXL
◆Google built-in搭載車のアップグレード
AIの「Deep Gemini」が統合され、車両固有の質問(ダッシュボードの警告灯の意味など)を尋ねることができるようになります。
???? We're also upgrading cars with Google built-in with:— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) May 12, 2026
- Deep Gemini integration, so you can ask questions specific to your vehicle (like what a dashboard warning light means)
- Live lane guidance, to make Immersive Navigation even more precise in select cars pic.twitter.com/y8ZDdoiZja
Googleは「現在、2億5000万台以上のAndroid Auto対応車が道路を走っており、私たちは引き続き、スマートフォンの最高の体験をあらゆるドライブにもたらしています。次世代のAndroid Autoでは、驚くほど新しい体験、プレミアムなエンターテインメント、そしてさらに便利になったGeminiを提供します」と伝えました。
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in AI, ソフトウェア, Posted by log1p_kr
You can read the machine translated English article Android Auto major update adds YouTube v….