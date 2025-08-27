2025年08月27日 23時45分 メモ

Google DeepMindのハリケーン予測システム「ウェザーラボ」はハリケーン「エリン」の進路予測で他のすべての予測モデルを上回る



Google DeepMindが国立ハリケーンセンターと組んで2025年6月から運用を開始したハリケーン予測システム「ウェザーラボ」が、2025年8月にアメリカ本土を襲ったハリケーン「エリン」の進路予測を非常に高い精度で行い、他のすべての予測モデルを上回ったことがわかりました。



Google’s AI model just nailed the forecast for the strongest Atlantic storm this year - Ars Technica

https://arstechnica.com/science/2025/08/googles-ai-model-just-nailed-the-forecast-for-the-strongest-atlantic-storm-this-year/



「ウェザーラボ」はGoogle DeepMindがGoogle Research、国立ハリケーンセンターと組んで2025年6月から運用を開始した、ハリケーンの予測システムです。システムは確率的ニューラルネットワークの最新モデルに基づく最新の実験的AIベースの熱帯低気圧モデルを備えていて、かなり高い精度での予測が行えるデモが公開されています。



AIで台風・ハリケーン・サイクロンの進路を予測して警告する「ウェザーラボ」をGoogleが立ち上げ - GIGAZINE





その「ウェザーラボ」が、ハリケーン「エリン」の進路予測で高精度だったと報告したのは、AIエンジニアで天気予測システム「STORM-Net」などを開発したアンドリュー・ブレディ氏で、ブレディ氏は「驚異的」と表現しています。



I chose Google Deepmind (GDMI) against a slightly different group of models that I thought were more representative (except no EMXI because it's not in the public decks). For track, GDMI was best through 72 h, beat TVCN at all times, but trailed HAFS after 72 h. Not bad at all.



[image or embed] — James Franklin (@franklinjamesl.bsky.social) 2025年8月26日 9:58



国立ハリケーンセンターのハリケーン専門ユニットでリーダーだったジェームズ・フランクリン氏は代表的なモデルとの進路予測の結果(誤差)を比較したグラフを公開。予測開始から72時間まで赤い線のGDMI(Google DeepMind・ウェザーラボのモデル)が最も誤差が少ないことが示されています。



進路だけではなく強度予測でも、GDMIは72時間まで最も誤差が少なかったことがわかります。



For intensity, GDMI again beat everything else through 72 h, beat the consensus at all time periods, but trailed one of the HAFS after 72 h. Again, pretty impressive.



[image or embed] — James Franklin (@franklinjamesl.bsky.social) 2025年8月26日 10:01



ニュースサイトのArs Technicaは、ウェザーラボのモデルが物理ベースの最高峰モデルとすでに同等のスキルを示しているとして、今後、さらに改善されれば特定の種類の天気予報の「理想的基準」になるかもしれないと記しています。

