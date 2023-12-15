AndroidでiMessageを使えるアプリ「Beeper Mini」をAppleが再びブロックし一部ユーザーが利用不可能に
本来Androidで使えないiMessageを使えるというアプリ「Beeper Mini」に対して、Appleが再びブロック措置を行っていることがわかりました。影響を受けているのはBeeper Miniユーザーの約5％だとのことで、全面的なブロックではないようです。
Apple appears to be deliberately blocking iMessages from being delivered to ~5% of Beeper Mini users. Uninstalling and reinstalling Beeper Mini fixes the issue.— Beeper (@onbeeper)
We won't have a fix tonight, but we're working on it. https://t.co/70KbYfcwjr
Beeper Miniの公式X(旧Twitter)アカウントの投稿によると、Beeper Miniのユーザーの約5％がiMessageをAppleにブロックされている状態だとのこと。アプリをいったんアンインストールして再インストールすれば問題は解消されるとのことですが、Beeper Miniは根本的な問題解決に向けて取り組んでいるそうです。
Beeper Miniは2023年12月初頭に登場すると、さっそく2日間で10万回以上ダウンロードされる大ヒットアプリとなりました。しかしリリースから3日後にAppleに対策され、メッセージの送受信ができなくなり、週末を挟んでのアップデートで復活を遂げました。
AndroidでiMessageを使えるアプリ「Beeper Mini」がAppleの対策で使用不能になったもののアップデートで復活 - GIGAZINE
Beeper Mini公式Xアカウントが、一連の流れを振り返る連続投稿を行っています。
「『人々に愛されるものを作る』。Beeper Miniは瞬く間にヒットし、リリースと同時にGoogle Playのトップ20チャートにランクインしました。最初の48時間で10万回以上ダウンロードされた、史上もっとも急成長した有料のAndroidアプリです」
“Make something people love.”— Beeper (@onbeeper)
Beeper Mini was an instant hit, rocketing to Google Play’s Top 20 chart at launch. It’s the fastest-growing paid Android app in history, earning 100k+ downloads in the first 48 hours. https://t.co/dCG2UdllPV // ???? @mattythetechy1 pic.twitter.com/h5Wunhs2m7
「Beeper Miniの大成功は、人々があらゆる機能を使って安全かつプライベートなチャットをしたいと切実に望んでいることを明らかにするものです。高品質のメディアや楽しいリアクション、ステータス表示などを共有することは、どの端末を使っているかに左右されるべきではありません」
???? Beeper Mini’s runaway success makes it clear: people desperately want to chat securely and privately with all the bells and whistles.— Beeper (@onbeeper)
Sharing high-quality media, fun reactions, status indicators, etc. shouldn’t hinge on the device you’re carrying. https://t.co/dCG2UdllPV pic.twitter.com/Sts1oEdqib
「先週金曜日(2023年12月8日)、我々はiMessageのチャットの送受信に失敗するという報告を受け、問題を調査し、解決に取り組みました。24時間以内にアップデートを行い、Beeper Cloudの問題は解決されました」
???? Last Friday, reports that iMessage chats in and out were failing led us to investigate and work on fixing the problem.— Beeper (@onbeeper)
An app update within 24 hours fixed the issues for Beeper Cloud. https://t.co/dCG2UdllPV pic.twitter.com/cdLGjhM5x0
「月曜日(2023年12月11日)のアップデートでは、電話番号での登録が解除され、Apple IDを用いたiMessageのチャットが復活しました。今後のアップデートまでアプリは無料化されました。電話番号登録を利用できるように戻す作業は続いています」
???? Monday’s Beeper Mini update restored chatting on iMessage with your AppleID email, de-registered phone numbers from iMessage, and made the app free until further notice.— Beeper (@onbeeper)
Work continues to get phone number registration back online. https://t.co/dCG2UdllPV // ???? @SamtimeNews pic.twitter.com/s90vIScm8P
「この障害により、皆様に大変ご迷惑をおかけしました。振り返ると、我々が何が起きているかを理解してから皆様と共有するまでに時間がかかりすぎました。Appleには直接問い合わせていますが、まだ回答は得られていません」
We are extremely sorry the hassle folks faced during this outage. Looking back, the delay between realizing what was going on and sharing our findings with you was too long.— Beeper (@onbeeper)
We've reached out to Apple directly, with no response yet. https://t.co/dCG2UdllPV // ???? @TechLinkedYT pic.twitter.com/P022qjtF5B
