2023年10月02日 17時03分 メモ

フランスでトコジラミが大量発生してパリ市が虫対策の国家特別委員会設置を求める事態に



フランスの公共交通機関や映画館、病院などでトコジラミ(ナンキンムシ)が大量発生して被害が出ている件で、いよいよ政府が対策に乗り出すと報じられています。



French government launches battle plan against bedbug invasion

https://www.france24.com/en/france/20230929-french-government-launches-battle-plan-against-bedbug-invasion





Bedbug crisis sparks political row in Paris as insect ‘scourge’ continues | Paris | The Guardian

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/sep/29/bedbug-crisis-political-row-paris-insect-scourge-continues



Bed bugs are a financial burden and reduce quality of life for many people in France | Anses - Agence nationale de sécurité sanitaire de l’alimentation, de l’environnement et du travail

https://www.anses.fr/en/content/bed-bugs-quality-life-people-france



トコジラミはフランスでは、1950年ぐらいまでにほぼ姿を消しましたが、2000年代後半から再び被害が拡大しています。フランスの食品環境労働衛生安全庁によると、2017年から2022年までにフランスの住宅の11％でトコジラミが確認されるほどになっているそうです。





特に直近は、鉄道や映画館の座席をうろつくトコジラミの様子がSNSに投稿される事態となっています。



以下はその一例。



⚡️On high-speed trains in France, more and more passengers are complaining about bedbugs.



The main complaints come from the Paris-Lille and Paris-Nice directions ???? pic.twitter.com/JA9q1Caee0 — Tay Keith ???????? (@Germaarig)





Paris is struggling with a major bedbug infestation ahead of hosting the 2024 Olympic Games, with residents sharing photos of bedbugs from trains and movie theaters pic.twitter.com/Gu1C8SNdkF — NOVO Gazette (@novogazette)



2024年にオリンピック開催を控えるパリ市はこの事態を受けて、エリザベット・ボルヌ首相に宛てて、トコジラミに対応するための国家特別委員会の設置を求めました。



左派政党「不服従のフランス(La France insoumise)」のマチルド・パノ代表は、2019年にトコジラミ対策の緊急国家計画を提唱したときには笑われたものの、トコジラミの大量発生を公衆衛生上の問題として政府に認識してもらいたいと述べました。



フランス政府は、クレマン・ボーヌ交通担当大臣が公共交通機関の担当者を招集して、シートのトコジラミ対策を行うよう呼びかけを行ったほか、トコジラミ対策の協調的取り組みを開始することを明らかにしています。

