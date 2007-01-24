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SiriとApple Intelligenceが統合した「Siri AI」発表、Siri経由でApple Intelligenceを駆使できる


日本時間の2026年6月9日(火)午前2時から開催されているAppleの年次開発者会議「WWDC26」の基調講演で、Apple Intelligenceの「Siri AI」が発表されました。

Apple Events - Special Event Stream - Apple
https://www.apple.com/apple-events/event-stream/

WWDC 2026 — June 8 | Apple - YouTube


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in AI,   動画,   ソフトウェア, Posted by log1i_yk

You can read the machine translated English article Apple announced 'Siri AI,' which integra….