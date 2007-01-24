macOS 27のコードネームは「Golden Gate」
日本時間の2026年6月9日(火)午前2時から開催されているAppleの年次開発者会議「WWDC26」の基調講演で、iOS・iPadOS・macOS・watchOS・tvOS・visionOS にバージョン27が登場することが発表されました。macOS 27のコードネームは「 Golden Gate」になります。
Apple Events - Special Event Stream - Apple
https://www.apple.com/apple-events/event-stream/
WWDC 2026 — June 8 | Apple - YouTube
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iOS 27やmacOS 27のアップデートが発表されるAppleの年次開発者会議「WWDC26」が2026年6月9日午前2時から開催、基調講演の発表内容まとめ - GIGAZINE
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in 動画, ソフトウェア, Posted by log1i_yk
You can read the machine translated English article The codename for macOS 27 is 'Golden Gat….