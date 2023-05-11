Googleの11インチタブレット「Pixel Tablet」が登場、スピーカー付き充電ドック込みで7万9800円から
「Google I/O 2023」で、Googleの11インチタブレット「Pixel Tablet」が発表されました。スピーカーにもなる充電ホルダー付きで、販売価格は7万9800円からです。
Google I/O 2023
https://io.google/2023/intl/ja/
Google Keynote (Google I/O ‘23) - YouTube
11インチディスプレイ採用のPixel Tabletが登場しました。スピーカーにもなる充電ドック付き。
It’s time to officially meet #PixelTablet 🎉— Made by Google (@madebygoogle)
Engineered by @Google to be helpful in your hand, and in the home.#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/aDgUbnVtnL
背面はこんな感じで、ドックなしでも使いやすいようにスタンド付きです。スタンドはマルチアングル対応なので、あらゆる角度で立てることが可能。
A reimagined case for #PixelTablet 🎉— Made by Google (@madebygoogle)
🛠 Unique built-in stand
🤸 Flexibility and support at many angles
🤝 Charging dock compatible#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/ULIfPyvhxu
充電ドックに置くとこんな感じ。
Pop, lock and dock it. ⬇— Made by Google (@madebygoogle)
The Charging Speaker Dock— a home for #PixelTablet and so much more. pic.twitter.com/u05UlrZps9
ハブモードにも対応で、デジタルフォトフレームとして使用したり、スマートホームのコントローラーとして使用したり、音声認識ヘルパーとして使用したり、動画や音楽などを共有したりもできます。
When the #PixelTablet is in #HubMode, it turns your tablet into a— Made by Google (@madebygoogle)
🖼 Digital photo frame
🏠 Smart home controller¹
🗣 Voice-activated helper
📺 Shared entertainment device²
✨ And more#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/TaF7Z85BXN
複数人で同じタブレットを使うことも可能で、ユーザー切り替えも簡単です。
Multiple users? No problem ✨#PixelTablet makes switching between users easy. Quickly access your apps, content, and preferences, all while helping maintain your privacy 🔒#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/GYgeAE530W— Made by Google (@madebygoogle)
タブレットとしては初のChromecast搭載端末になっており、スマートフォンで再生しているコンテンツをPixel Tabletで続きから再生することが可能。
#PixelTablet is the first tablet with Chromecast built in 📺— Made by Google (@madebygoogle)
Switch between your devices and pick up where you left off with just a few taps¹ ✨#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/EgGcfPnrD3
超高速指紋センサー搭載で、Pixel Tabletのロックを素早く解除可能。YouTube MusicやGoogle TVなど、お気に入りのAndroidアプリに素早くアクセスできます。
Quickly unlock #PixelTablet with the ultrafast fingerprint sensor for immediate access to all your favorite @Android apps like @YouTubeMusic, Google TV, and more ✨— Made by Google (@madebygoogle)
Plus, your media looks and sounds great with room filling sound from the Charging Speaker Dock.#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/wcLvrwv6Ii
Google Homeアプリがリデザインされ、Pixel Tabletをスマートホームデバイスのハブとして利用することが可能になります。なお、Google HomeアプリはMatter対応デバイスを含む8万種類以上のスマートホームデバイスをまとめることが可能です。
The new, redesigned @Google Home app—now on #PixelTablet 🏠— Made by Google (@madebygoogle)
Bring together over 80,000 supported smart home devices, including all of your Matter-enabled devices¹ ✨#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/xzu365scjk
販売価格は499ドル(日本では7万9800円)からで、すでに予約購入受付中です。
The #PixelTablet is engineered by @Google and available for pre-order later today starting at just $499 🎉— Made by Google (@madebygoogle)
P.S. The Charging Speaker Dock is included 😎#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/d3Mcjmv1aU
なお、Pixel Tabletのスペックは以下の通り。
ディスプレイ：10.95インチLCD、解像度2560×1600ピクセル(画素密度276ppi)
サイズ：縦169mm×幅258mm×薄さ8.1mm
重さ：493g
バッテリー：27Wh
メモリ：8GB
ストレージ：128GB/256GB
