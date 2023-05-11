Google純正スマホ「Pixel 7a」が登場、価格は6万2700円で即販売スタート
「Google I/O 2023」の基調講演で、Google純正スマートフォンシリーズであるPixelの新モデルとして「Pixel 7a」が発表されました。日本での販売価格は6万2700円で、すでに購入可能です。
Google I/O 2023
https://io.google/2023/intl/ja/
Google Keynote (Google I/O ‘23) - YouTube
Pixelシリーズの最新モデルとして、Pixel 7aが登場しました。
Introducing the new #Pixel7a 🎉— Made by Google (@madebygoogle)
Our most stunning A-series phone yet, with our signature #Pixel design.#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/3aLWUvhDNb
Pixel 7シリーズと同様にGoogle Tensor G2チップを搭載。メモリ(RAM)は8GBです。
Like all #Pixel7 series devices, #Pixel7a is powered by our #GoogleTensor G2 chip and 8GB RAM to bring you incredible performance and intelligence.#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/oQCnzvRN44— Made by Google (@madebygoogle)
日本での販売価格は6万2700円。ストレージは128GBのみ。今ならGoogleストア限定のスマホケースが無料でゲット可能。なお、このケースは在庫がなくなり次第提供終了となる模様。
Pick up the new #Pixel7a later today, starting at $499.— Made by Google (@madebygoogle)
You’ll also get a limited-edition case & #PixelBuds A-Series on us!¹ 🎉#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/s7YizDUU31
本体カラ―は左からCoral、Sea、Snow、Chacoalの4色。
#Pixel7a—built to perform & priced just right.— Made by Google (@madebygoogle)
⚡Powered by Google Tensor G2
🌠Take stellar photos in low light with Night Sight
📷Touch up pics with Magic Eraser & Photo Unblur*
🔒Keep your personal info safe & secure#GoogleIO
*See video & shop now: https://t.co/iBDAaLH1sM pic.twitter.com/f92gtu5EWI
メインカメラは64メガピクセルのQuad PD Quad Bayer広角カメラ。これはAシリーズ史上最大のアップグレードとなっており、カメラセンサーサイズはPixel 6aから72％も大きくなっています。
It wouldn’t be a #Pixel without the amazing Pixel Camera ✨#Pixel7a has our biggest A-series camera hardware upgrade ever—with a new main camera sensor that’s 72% larger than #Pixel6a 🤯#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/HRlxr1sH2o— Made by Google (@madebygoogle)
Pixel 7aで撮影した写真の作例は以下の通り。
A new #Pixel, a new leader 🏆#Pixel7a is the highest-rated smartphone camera in its class¹, taking over from #Pixel6a ✨#GoogleIO— Made by Google (@madebygoogle)
¹Based on third-party report pic.twitter.com/FB8VywVMDU
Pixel 7aでは複数のAI機能が実装されており、例えばGoogleフォトのMagic Editorでは、写真の中の被写体の位置を自由に移動させることが可能。
Open new avenues of creativity with Magic Editor—the new AI-powered editor in @GooglePhotos, available for early access to select #Pixel devices later this year 🎉#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/rkixvBqVHZ— Made by Google (@madebygoogle)
他にもPixel Call Assistという機能では、長い待ち時間を避けたり、スパムコールを無視したり、音質を向上させたりすることが可能。
Personal AI enables improved calls on #Pixel 🗣— Made by Google (@madebygoogle)
📞 Avoid long hold times¹
🧭 Navigate phone-tree menus²
🚫 Ignore spam calls³
🔊 Get better sound quality⁴#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/jJ0Cfwl2aa
Pixel Speechという機能では、言語の翻訳やリアルタイムでの文字起こし、ユーザーの話し方や入力を理解することも可能。
Personal AI enables speech capabilities on #Pixel ✨— Made by Google (@madebygoogle)
🌎 Translating languages¹
✍ Transcribing conversations in real time²
🗣 Understanding how you talk and type³#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/PH8NKMqN5r
なお、Pixel 7aのスペックは以下の通り。
ディスプレイ：6.1インチ、リフレッシュレート最大90Hz、解像度2400×1080ピクセル(画素密度429ppi)
サイズ：縦152.0mm×幅72.9mm×薄さ9.0mm
重さ：193.5g
バッテリー：4385mAh、急速充電・ワイヤレス充電対応
メモリ：8GB
ストレージ：128GB
