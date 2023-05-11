Google初の折りたたみスマホ「Pixel Fold」が登場、日本での販売価格は25万3000円から
「Google I/O 2023」の基調講演で、Google初となる折りたたみスマートフォン「Pixel Fold」が発表されました。日本での販売価格は25万3000円からで、2023年秋頃発売予定となっています。
Google I/O 2023
https://io.google/2023/intl/ja/
Pixel Fold, Power & Innovation Folded into one - Google Store
https://store.google.com/jp/product/pixel_fold?hl=ja
Google Keynote (Google I/O ‘23) - YouTube
Google Tensor G2搭載のGoogle初の折りたたみ式スマートフォン「Pixel Fold」が登場しました。販売価格は1799ドル(日本では25万3000円)から。外観は以下のツイートに埋め込まれた動画でチェック可能です。
Introducing Google #PixelFold 🎉— Made by Google (@madebygoogle)
Starting at $1799, this ultra-premium device combines personal AI, #GoogleTensor G2, and @Android innovation for a #Pixel smartphone that unfolds into an incredible compact tablet.#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/cTxPZBcKq2
折りたたみ状態だとパンツのポケットに入るサイズで、折りたたみ式スマートフォンとしては最薄レベルのサイズになる模様。
Pocket-sized and powerful.#PixelFold is the thinnest foldable on the market¹#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/SoXllIrjt9— Made by Google (@madebygoogle)
ディスプレイサイズは7.6インチで、折りたたんだ状態でも5.8インチのディスプレイを利用可能です。180度の折りたたみが可能なスムースヒンジを採用しています。ディスプレイの最大リフレッシュレートは最大120Hz。
#PixelFold is the best of both worlds—a powerful smartphone and an immersive tablet in one device ✨— Made by Google (@madebygoogle)
👀 Expansive 7.6-inch immersive display¹
✨ 5.8-inch front display¹
🤯 180-degree smooth hinge#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/Olm0ygCsXz
折りたたみ構造を活かした写真撮影も可能。メインカメラは折りたたみ式スマートフォンとしては史上最高レベルのズーム機能を搭載しており、メインカメラでのセルフィ―撮影が可能なため、最高の自撮りが簡単に撮影できます。
Take stunning photos and videos with #PixelFold 📷— Made by Google (@madebygoogle)
🌙 Photograph the stars in tabletop mode
🔍 Get closer with the best zoom on a foldable¹
🤳 Take selfies with the best camera on the phone#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/WzaOCWaB03
パーソナルAIによるリアルタイム翻訳機能にも対応
It’s simpler than ever to connect across languages with #PixelFold and Live Translate 🗣— Made by Google (@madebygoogle)
With Dual Screen Interpreter Mode¹, #PixelFold can use both displays to provide a live translation to you and anyone you’re talking to.
¿Qué idioma traducirás primero?#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/waXVQPDqTw
ダイナミックに動く壁紙
Wallpaper that feels alive ✨— Made by Google (@madebygoogle)
The second you open #PixelFold, you’re greeted with a dynamic animated wallpaper activated by the hinge sensor.#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/RFwwibmKMm
タスクバーから2つのアプリを上にドラッグするだけで、分割スクリーンで2つのアプリを同時に実行可能。ビデオ会議をしながらプレゼンテーション資料を開いたり、ブラウザアプリで複数のタブを開いたりすることが可能。
Get more done with #PixelFold 🏃— Made by Google (@madebygoogle)
👆 Swipe up to access new taskbar
💬 Drag and drop between apps in split-screen mode¹
🪟 Keep multitasking windows paired and adjust split-screen to suit content
🖥 Dual-monitor setup in your hand#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/TydgjX0p5t
画面上半分でYouTubeの動画を再生し、下半分に再生コントロールを表示するなども可能。
#PixelFold is an awesome entertainment device in your pocket ✨— Made by Google (@madebygoogle)
Go from folded to tent mode to tabletop mode without skipping a beat—play @YouTube videos on the top half with playback controls on the bottom for an awesome leanback experience (coming fall 2023)#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/my0KgLj51C
メインカメラはトリプルカメラシステム採用で、10.8メガピクセルのウルトラワイド背面レンズ、48メガピクセルのメインレンズ、屈曲光学系5倍望遠背面レンズの3つを搭載。このメインカメラを使った自撮りが可能なため、これまでにない高画質なセルフィ―を誰でも簡単に撮れるようになります。
Switch displays and get the shot 📷#PixelFold’s rear camera gives you 48 megapixel wide-angle selfies with just a tap#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/d2jkYxkau3— Made by Google (@madebygoogle)
メモリ(RAM)は12GB、バッテリー容量は4821mAhでPixel 7 Proよりもサイズが小さくなっています。また、ワイヤレス充電には対応しているものの、ワイヤレス急速充電やバッテリーシェアには対応していません。セキュリティTitan M2チップとセキュリティ コア搭載で、指紋認証・顔認証・Google One VPNにも対応。
2023年秋頃発売予定となっており、販売価格は25万3000円から。
