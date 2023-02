ChatGPTをオープンソースで再現、わずか1.6GBのGPUメモリですぐに使用でき7.73倍高速なトレーニングが可能

Open-source replication of ChatGPT implementation process! You can try it out with 1.6GB GPU memory but with 7.73 times faster training speed, all available through a single line of code. #ChatGPT #opensource

Blog: https://t.co/BccMx8p9PJ

Code: https://t.co/IFAwE9zhbC pic.twitter.com/KKHWL4Tchd