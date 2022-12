Windows 95は16ビット版シムシティの実行を検出すると特別なモードに入っていた

True story, minor correction: Jon wrote SC2K for DOS, and worked on the Win95 OS at MS after leaving Maxis. Trivia: there is a 16-bit version of SimCity for Win3.1, and a totally different 32-bit ver for Win95. You can see both bundled together in the “Deluxe Edition” circa 1995. pic.twitter.com/5aw0wsGh5w