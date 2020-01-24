2020年01月24日 10時50分 メモ

AppleがEUの「スマートフォン向け共通充電器」要求への反論声明を発表

by Tom The Photographer



スマートフォンの充電時に用いる端子は、Android端末が主にUSB Type-C、iPhoneが主にLightningと分かれていて、変換アダプターを用意しない限り、同じ充電器を使い回すことはできません。EUでは10年にわたって共通で使える 汎用 ( はんよう ) 充電器を求めており、ついには「汎用充電器が使えること」を携帯電話の要件に盛り込むための法案の審議に入っています。これに対して、Appleが声明を発表しました。



Apple pushes back against EU common charger, warns of innovation risks - Reuters

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-eu-apple-charger-idUSKBN1ZM2EV?taid=5e2a12fcecb7110001ba05f1





Apple fights EU call for common smartphone charger, claiming consumer harm

https://venturebeat.com/2020/01/23/apple-fights-eu-call-for-common-smartphone-charger-claiming-consumer-harm/



EUでは、古くなった充電器を含む電子廃棄物が年間5万1000トンに上るという点と、消費者が不便であるという点から、AndroidでもiPhoneでも使える共通充電器を作るようにと、10年以上にわたって主張してきました。



携帯電話業界も、この声を無視していたわけではなく、2009年にApple・Samsung・Huawei・Nokiaなど14社により、「2011年に市場に登場する端末の充電器は『調和』させる」という自主覚書への署名が行われています。覚書は2012年に失効しましたが、一部企業は引き続き、2013年と2014年にも同様の意向書に署名を行っています。しかし、業界の自主的な動きだけでは共通充電器が登場することはないとにらんだEUは、とうとう「携帯電話」そのものの要件に「共通の充電器を利用できること」を盛り込むという法案の審議を開始。



EUの圧力でAppleがLightningコネクタを廃止する可能性 - GIGAZINE





Appleではこの動きに当初から反発していましたが、改めて、「ヨーロッパや経済全体の消費者に悪影響を及ぼす」という声明を発表しました。経済誌のForbesによると、声明全文は以下の通り。



Apple Challenges Europe’s Mooted Lightning Cable Ban

https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidphelan/2020/01/23/apple-responds-to-europes-mooted-lightning-cable-ban/



Apple stands for innovation and deeply cares about the customer experience. We believe regulation that forces conformity across the type of connector built into all smartphones stifles innovation rather than encouraging it, and would harm consumers in Europe and the economy as a whole.



More than 1 billion Apple devices have shipped using a Lightning connector in addition to an entire ecosystem of accessory and device manufacturers who use Lightning to serve our collective customers. Legislation would have a direct negative impact by disrupting the hundreds of millions of active devices and accessories used by our European customers and even more Apple customers worldwide, creating an unprecedented volume of electronic waste and greatly inconveniencing users.



We do not believe there is a case for regulation given the industry is already moving to the use of USB Type-C through a connector or cable assembly. This includes Apple’s USB-C power adapter which is compatible with all iPhone and iPad devices. This approach is more affordable and convenient for consumers, enables charging for a wide range of portable electronic products, encourages people to re-use their charger and allows for innovation.



Prior to 2009, the Commission considered mandating that all smartphones use only USB Micro-B connectors which would have restricted the advancement to Lightning and USB Type-C. Instead, the Commission established a voluntary, industry standards-based approach that saw the market shift from 30 chargers down to 3, soon to be two — Lightning and USB-C, showing this approach does work.



We hope the Commission will continue to seek a solution that does not restrict the industry’s ability to innovate and bring exciting new technology to customers.



Appleは、Lightning端子を搭載した端末が10億台以上出荷されているだけでなく、アクセサリーや端末メーカーのエコシステム全体がLightningに対応していることから、もし共通充電器が必須という法律ができた場合、何億もの端末・アクセサリーが無用の長物となり、前例のない量の電子廃棄物が発生することになると警告。ユーザーへの直接的な悪影響も甚大であると述べています。



また、業界全体としてUSB Type-端子Cへの移行が進んでいることから、規制そのものが不要であると主張。むしろ、欧州委員会がかつてUSB Micro B端子を義務づけることを検討した結果、LightningやUSB Type-Cへの移行が制限されたと、EUに対する不満ものぞかせています。



EUの執行役である欧州委員会では、共通充電器の影響に関する調査結果を2020年1月末から2月上旬にかけて発表する予定だとのことです。

