2026年04月24日 15時16分 ネットサービス

Spotifyが20周年を記念しストリーミング再生回数が最も多いアーティスト・アルバム・楽曲・ポッドキャスト・オーディオブックのトップ20を初めて発表



音楽ストリーミングサービスの「Spotify」が20周年を迎えました。これを記念して、Spotifyが初めて最もストリーミング再生されたアーティスト・アルバム・楽曲・ポッドキャスト・オーディオブックを発表しました。なお、データは2026年4月時点のSpotifyにおける全世界のストリーミング再生回数をベースとしています。



Spotify at 20: The Most Streamed Music, Podcasts, and Audiobooks of All Time — Spotify

https://newsroom.spotify.com/2026-04-23/spotify-20-most-streamed-music-podcasts-audiobooks/



Spotify — Spotify 20

https://newsroom.spotify.com/spotify20/



◆最も再生されたアーティストトップ20





1位：Taylor Swift

2位：Bad Bunny

3位：Drake

4位：The Weeknd

5位：Ariana Grande

6位：Ed Sheeran

7位：Justin Bieber

8位：Billie Eilish

9位：Eminem

10位：Kanye West

11位：Travis Scott

12位：BTS

13位：Post Malone

14位：Bruno Mars

15位：J Balvin

16位：Rihanna

17位：Coldplay

18位：Kendrick Lamar

19位：Future

20位：Juice WRLD



◆最も再生されたアルバム





1位：Un Verano Sin Ti(Bad Bunny)

2位：Starboy(The Weeknd)

3位：÷ (Deluxe)(Ed Sheeran)

4位：SOUR(Olivia Rodrigo)

5位：After Hours(The Weeknd)

6位：SOS(SZA)

7位：Hollywood’s Bleeding(Post Malone)

8位：Lover(Taylor Swift)

9位：AM(Arctic Monkeys)

10位：WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?(Billie Eilish)

11位：Future Nostalgia(Dua Lipa)

12位：beerbongs & bentleys(Post Malone)

13位：?(XXXTENTACION)

14位：MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO(BICHOTA SEASON)(KAROL G)

15位：YHLQMDLG(Bad Bunny)

16位：Doo-Wops & Hooligans(Bruno Mars)

17位：Views(Drake)

18位：Midnights(Taylor Swift)

19位：Scorpion(Drake)

20位：Beauty Behind The Madness(The Weeknd)



◆最も再生された楽曲





1位：Blinding Lights(The Weeknd)

2位：Shape of You(Ed Sheeran)

3位：Sweater Weather(The Neighbourhood)

4位：Starboy(The Weeknd and Daft Punk)

5位：As It Was(Harry Styles)

6位：Someone You Loved(Lewis Capaldi)

7位：Sunflower – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse(Post Malone and Swae Lee)

8位：One Dance(Drake, Wizkid, and Kyla)

9位：Perfect(Ed Sheeran)

10位：STAY(with Justin Bieber)(The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber)

11位：Believer(Imagine Dragons)

12位：I Wanna Be Yours(Arctic Monkeys)

13位：Heat Waves(Glass Animals)

14位：lovely(with Khalid)(Billie Eilish and Khalid)

15位：Yellow(Coldplay)

16位：The Night We Met(Lord Huron)

17位：Closer(The Chainsmokers and Halsey)

18位：BIRDS OF A FEATHER(Billie Eilish)

19位：Riptide(Vance Joy)

20位：Die With A Smile(Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars)



最も再生された楽曲トップ20は以下から再生することもできます。





◆最も再生されたポッドキャスト





1位：The Joe Rogan Experience

2位：Gemischtes Hack

3位：Crime Junkie

4位：Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

5位：Last Podcast On The Left

6位：The Daily

7位：Fest & Flauschig

8位：Morbid

9位：My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark

10位：Relatos de la Noche

11位：Call Her Daddy

12位：Não Inviabilize

13位：Pardon My Take

14位：Distractible

15位：La Cotorrisa

16位：Dateline NBC

17位：Mordlust

18位：Baywatch Berlin

19位：Hobbylos

20位：Killer Stories with Harvey Guillén



◆最も再生されたオーディオブック





1位：A Court of Thorns and Roses(Sarah J. Maas)

2位：The Fellowship of the Ring(J.R.R. Tolkien)

3位：Fourth Wing(Rebecca Yarros)

4位：I’m Glad My Mom Died(Jennette McCurdy)

5位：A Court of Mist and Fury(Sarah J. Maas)

6位：Lights Out(Navessa Allen)

7位：A Court of Wings and Ruin(Sarah J. Maas)

8位：The 48 Laws of Power(Robert Greene)

9位：The Housemaid(Freida McFadden)

10位：Iron Flame(Rebecca Yarros)

11位：The Woman in Me(Britney Spears)

12位：A Game of Thrones(George R.R. Martin)

13位：Icebreaker(Hannah Grace)

14位：It Ends with Us(Colleen Hoover)

15位：The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo(Taylor Jenkins Reid)

16位：A Court of Silver Flames(Sarah J. Maas)

17位：The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck(Mark Manson)

18位：The Boyfriend(Freida McFadden)

19位：Sapiens(Yuval Noah Harari)

20位：Funny Story(Emily Henry)



この他、Spotifyは20周年を記念して、Spotifyのビジュアルがどのように変化してきたのかがわかるコンテンツなども公開しているので、気になる人はチェックしてみてください。



Spotify — Spotify: A Visual History

https://newsroom.spotify.com/spotify-timeline/

