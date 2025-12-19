メモ

オバマ元大統領が2025年のおすすめ書籍・映画・音楽をまとめて発表


2025年12月19日、バラク・オバマ元大統領が2025年に読んだり観たり聴いたりした本・映画・音楽の中から、お気に入りのものをリストアップして公開しました。


◆書籍
Paper Girl


Flashlight


We the People


The Wilderness


There Is No Place for Us


North Sun


1929


The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny


Dead and Alive


What We Can Know


The Look


Mark Twain


The Book of Records


King of Ashes


Rosarita


Audition


The Buffalo Hunter Hunter


Abundance


A Marriage at Sea


Who Is Government?


The Sirens' Call


◆映画
ワン・バトル・アフター・アナザー


罪人たち


IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT


ハムネット


センチメンタル・バリュー


しあわせな選択


The Secret Agent(O AGENTE SECRETO)


トレイン・ドリームズ


ジェイ・ケリー


Good Fortune


ORWELL 2+2=5


◆音楽
Nice To Each Other
Abracadabra
Never Felt Better
Luther
Just Say Dat
In the Name of Love
Tatata
The Giver
Ancient Light
Jump
Aurora
Vitamina
Faithless
Silver Lining
Float
Pasayadan
No More Old Men
Ordinary
99
Bury Me
Sycamore Tree
Pending
I Wish I Could Go Travelling Again
Nokia
Sexo, Violencia y Llantas
Please Don’t Cry
En Privado
Metal
Stay
Not in Surrender

この記事のタイトルとURLをコピーする

・関連記事
オバマ元大統領が2018年夏に読んだオススメの書物5選 - GIGAZINE

オバマ元大統領が選ぶ「2021年の推し書籍・映画・音楽」をまとめてみた - GIGAZINE

オバマ大統領の宇宙観に影響を与えたSF作家が語る「中国が地球外生命体と最初に接触したら何が起こるのか？」 - GIGAZINE

・関連コンテンツ

in 動画,   メモ, Posted by logu_ii

You can read the machine translated English article Former President Obama announces his rec….