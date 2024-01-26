iPhone向け「Epic Games Store」が2024年後半リリースに向けて開発中でフォートナイトがふたたびiPhoneで遊べるようになることが判明
Epic Gamesがゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Epic Games Store」のiOS版を準備していることが明らかになりました。iOS版Epic Games Storeは2024年後半のリリースを目指して準備が進んでおり、人気シューティングゲーム「フォートナイト」などがiOSデバイスでプレイ可能になる予定です。
Remember Fortnite on iOS?— Fortnite (@FortniteGame)
How bout we bring that back.
Later this year Fortnite will return in Europe on iOS through the @EpicGames Store.
(shoutout DMA - an important new law in the EU making this possible). @Apple, the world is watching. pic.twitter.com/VdHWTe8i1c
フォートナイトはNintendo SwitchやPlayStation、Xboxなどのゲーム機だけでなくPCやスマートフォンなどでもプレイ可能です。フォートナイトはサービス開始初期からiOS版も公開されていたのですが、2020年8月に「App Storeを介さないEpic Games独自の課金システム」を含むアップデートをAppleが拒否し、iOS版フォートナイトの配信が停止されました。この一件はEpic Games対Appleの訴訟にも発展しています。
「フォートナイト」開発元のEpic GamesがAppleを提訴 - GIGAZINE
記事作成時点でもiPhoneやiPadではフォートナイトを遊ぶのが困難な状況が続いています。そんな中、2024年1月25日(木)にAppleが「EU圏内でサードパーティーによるアプリ配信プラットフォームの設立を認める」ことを発表しました。この発表を受けて、Epic GamesはiOS版のEpic Games Storeを開発し、フォートナイトなどのゲームをインストール可能にする計画を発表しました。
Appleがデジタル市場法を受けてEUでのサイドローディングとApp Store外決済を認めるも厳しい条件や新しい手数料が追加される - GIGAZINE
iOS版Epic Games Storeの具体的な開発計画は詳細が決まり次第公開される予定です。また、Epic Gamesは「私たちはAppleの法律違反を裁判所や規制当局に対して主張し続けます」と述べ、Appleとの対決姿勢を明確にしています。
Fortnite will return to iOS in Europe in 2024, distributed by the upcoming @EpicGames Store for iOS. Stay tuned for details as we figure out the regulatory timeline. We'll continue to argue to the courts and regulators that Apple is breaking the law. https://t.co/MHh6EGVinC— Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom)
なお、AppleはiOS向けのアプリ配信プラットフォームを設立する事業者に対して100万ユーロ(約1億6000万円)のスタンドバイ・クレジットの提出を求めていますが、Epic Gamesのティム・スウィーニーCEOは「Epic Gamesは私が芝刈りで稼いだ数千ドルの資金で設立した。Appleも似たような経緯で設立された」「新たな世代のイノベーターの機会を閉ざしたAppleは恥知らずだ」と述べ、Appleの対応を非難しています。
Epic was founded with a few thousands dollars in funds - that I earned through mowing lawns. Apple was sinilar; later their first outside investor put in $250,000. Shame on Apple for shutting the doors to future computing opportunity for a new generation of innovators.— Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic)
