190億円相当の仮想通貨が仮想通貨取引所のPoloniexから盗み出される
2023年11月10日、仮想通貨取引所のPoloniexがハッキングを受け、約1億2500万ドル(約190億円)相当の仮想通貨資産が盗み出されていたことが、ブロックチェーンセキュリティ企業のPeckShieldによって明らかになりました。
Justin Sun-Owned Exchange Poloniex Hacked for At Least $126 Million - Decrypt
https://decrypt.co/205465/justin-sun-owned-crypto-exchange-poloniex-hacked-60m
Justin Sun offers 5% deal to $120M Poloniex crypto-robbers • The Register
https://www.theregister.com/2023/11/10/justin_sun_poloniex_reward/
Crypto Exchange Poloniex Loses $125M in Hack - Unchained Crypto
https://unchainedcrypto.com/crypto-exchange-poloniex-loses-125m-in-hack/
2023年11月10日に、Poloniexに対して行われた大規模なサイバー攻撃により、ホットウォレットが流出したとPeckSieldは指摘しています。ホットウォレットは、インターネットに接続したまま仮想通貨を保管する方法で、一般的にオフラインで保存するコールドウォレットよりもハッキングなどへの安全性が低くなるとされています。
Poloniexに対するサイバー攻撃は、3回に分けて実行され、攻撃の結果、イーサリアムで約5600万ドル(約85億円)、トロンで4800万ドル(約72億円)、ビットコインで1800万ドル(約27億円)分の仮想通貨が流出しました。盗み出された仮想通貨の総額は約1億2500万ドル(約190億円)以上にのぼります。
The estimated loss of @Poloniex hack is ~$125m, mainly on three chains: $56m (ETH), $48m (TRX), $18m (BTC).— PeckShield Inc. (@peckshield)
Also an interesting tx to look into: https://t.co/2RzpoGkb7e https://t.co/tNKR8zkIzY https://t.co/vWYgyYb78U pic.twitter.com/cXZ32mXCNn
サイバー攻撃の兆候を検知したPeckSieldとセキュリティ会社のCyversはすぐにPoloniexに通達。ただちにPoloniexは「メンテナンスを行うため」との理由で仮想通貨のウォレットを無効化しました。
Our wallet has been disabled for maintenance. We will update this thread once the wallet has been re-enabled.— Poloniex Customer Support (@PoloSupport)
Poloniexが記事作成時点でハッキング被害に関する公式声明を出していない一方で、2019年にPoloniexを買収したIT起業家のジャスティン・サン氏は「私たちはPoloniexへのハッキングに関する調査を行っています。Poloniexは被害を受けた仮想通貨の全額返済を行います。資金回収を進めるために、他の仮想通貨取引所と連携することを予定しています」と述べています。
We are currently investigating the Poloniex hack incident. Poloniex maintains a healthy financial position and will fully reimburse the affected funds. Additionally, we are exploring opportunities for collaboration with other exchanges to facilitate the recovery of these funds.— H.E. Justin Sun 孙宇晨 (@justinsuntron)
さらにサン氏はサイバー攻撃を行ったハッカーに対し「指定の仮想通貨ウォレットに盗み出した仮想通貨を返還してくれれば、見返りとして5％の報奨金を提供します」と呼びかけています。
We are offering a 5% white hat bounty to the Poloniex hacker. Please return the funds to the following ETH/TRX/BTC wallets. We will give you 7 days to consider this offer before we engage law enforcement.— H.E. Justin Sun 孙宇晨 (@justinsuntron)
ETH Wallet: 0x176F3DAb24a159341c0509bB36B833E7fdd0a132 TRX:…
その後、2023年11月11日にサン氏は「攻撃を行ったハッカーのアドレスに関連する仮想通貨資産の一部を特定し、凍結することに成功しました。今回のハッキングによる損失はPoloniexの営業収益で十分カバーできる範囲内です」と主張しています。
The Poloniex team has successfully identified and frozen a portion of the assets associated with the hacker's addresses. At present, the losses are within manageable limits, and Poloniex's operating revenue can cover these losses.— H.E. Justin Sun 孙宇晨 (@justinsuntron)
加えてサン氏は「Poloniexのシステム復旧に成功し、サイバー攻撃に関連する証拠を保存しました。今後数日間でPoloniexの業務を段階的に再開します。今後は100％のセキュリティを確保するために対策を講じていきます。このたびはご不便をおかけして申し訳ございません」と述べています。
Additionally, the team have restored Poloniex's systems, preserved relevant evidence, and in the coming days, we will work diligently to gradually resume deposits and withdrawals on Poloniex, ensuring 100% security. Apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.— H.E. Justin Sun 孙宇晨 (@justinsuntron)
サイバーセキュリティの専門家であるドミニク・アルヴィエリ氏は「今回のサイバー攻撃について、北朝鮮政府が支援するハッカー集団『ラザロ』のサブグループ『ブルーノロフ』による手口と同じ可能性があります」と指摘しています。
