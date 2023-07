架空の飛行機写真から学ぶフェイク画像の見分け方

A newer variant of Airbus A321 has just joined IndiGo's fleet. A Freighter variant of A321neo equipped with Scimitar Winglets to increase range and reduce drag resulting in better performance. @IndiGo6E @JetPhotos @flightradar24 @MoCA_GoI @DGCAIndia @AAI_Official @Airbus pic.twitter.com/FOGQd7uz2F