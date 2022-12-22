Appleは2024年発売予定の「第4世代iPhone SE」の大量生産を延期もしくはキャンセルする可能性があると報じられる
Appleが2024年に発売するとされる第4世代「iPhone SE」の大量生産が、延期もしくはキャンセルされる可能性があると報じられています。その理由として、「売上の不調」や「デザインの変更」、「世界的な景気後退への対応」などが挙げられています。
Appleは第3世代「iPhone SE」を2022年3月18日に発売しました。その次の世代として、2024年に発売される予定の「iPhone SE 4」の生産が延期もしくはキャンセルされる可能性があることを、Apple関連の的確な予想で知られるアナリストのミン・チー・クオ氏が報じています。
クオ氏によると、iPhne SE 3やiPhone 13 mini、iPhone 14 PlusといったローエンドからミッドエンドのiPhoneの売れ行きが想定よりも好調ではないため、同じくローエンドの第4世代iPhone SEの生産が延期もしくはキャンセルされる可能性があるとのこと。
(1/5)— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo)
My latest survey indicates that Apple will likely cancel or postpone the mass production plan for the 2024 iPhone SE 4. I think this is due to the consistently lower-than-expected shipments of mid-to-low-end iPhones (e.g., SE 3, 13 mini, and 14 Plus),
また、第4世代iPhone SEはiPhone XRのようなホームボタンを廃止したフルスクリーンデザインに変更されるとうわさされており、クオ氏は「デザインの変更が製造コストや販売価格の上昇につながるという懸念があります」と述べており、その結果、クオ氏は「Appleは第4世代iPhone SEの製品としてのポジショニングと投資収益率を見直す必要があります」と指摘しています。
(2/5)— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo)
as well as concerns that the full-screen design of the SE 4 will lead to an increase in higher costs/selling prices. As a result, Apple may need to reconsider the product positioning and return on investment for the SE 4.
また、クオ氏によると「Appleは第4世代iPhone SEのような不必要な新製品の開発費を削減することで、2023年に予測されている世界的な景気後退を乗り切ることができます」とのこと。
(3/5)— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo)
Additionally, reducing unnecessary new product development expenses will also help the company navigate the challenges of the global economic recession in 2023.
クオ氏は2023年のAppleについて、「電気自動車やサーバーの開発は市場の期待ほど好調ではありません。Appleの主要な技術部門が最悪の方向に向かっています」と述べ、「Appleの2023年の主要な技術部門について、楽観視はできません」と危惧しています。
There seems no reason to be optimistic about all major tech sectors in 2023 as well. My latest survey indicates almost all major tech sectors are heading the worst. Apple is weaker than consensus, and fundamental of electric vehicles & server are not as solid as market expects. https://t.co/z4CdClDPqb— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo)
