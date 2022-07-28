「ネットワーク拡大に協力するともうかる」が触れ込みのWeb3プラットフォーム「Helium」は本当にもうかるのか？
Heliumは、Peer to Peer(P2P)で構築されたIoT向けワイヤレスネットワークをベースにしたブロックチェーンプラットフォームで、ブロックチェーンに基づく分散型オンラインエコシステムであるWeb3プラットフォームの一例として知られています。Heliumは専用機器を設置してネットワークの拡大を手助けすると、HNTトークンと呼ばれる仮想通貨がもらえるということで一部の投資家に注目されていますが、その実態について投資家のLiron Shapira氏がTwitterで取り上げています。
.@Helium, often cited as one of the best examples of a Web3 use case, has received $365M of investment led by @a16z.— Liron Shapira (@liron)
Regular folks have also been convinced to spend $250M buying hotspot nodes, in hopes of earning passive income.
The result? Helium's total revenue is $6.5k/month pic.twitter.com/PyW6KPllvc
Heliumのネットワークは「Hotspot」と呼ばれる低消費電力の無線ルーターで構築されます。ユーザーはこのHelium Hotspotを購入して自宅や職場のWi-Fiに接続し、ネットワークを共有します。Hotspotは周囲最大26kmをカバーでき、近くにあるHotspotと接続して、LoRaWANプロトコルに対応した独自のネットワークを構築可能。さらにブロックチェーン技術を組み合わせ、Hotspotを設置したユーザーにHNTトークンを与えます。
Shapira氏によれば、Heliumはすでに3億6500万ドル(約500億円)の投資を集めているとのこと。そして、Hotspotを設置すればするほどHNTトークンをもらえるとの触れ込みで、Hotspotは2億5000万ドル(約342億円)を売り上げたと見込まれています。しかし、2022年6月に配布されたHNTトークンは、ネットワーク全体で6500ドル(約89万円)程度だったそうです。
オンライン掲示板サイト・Redditのr/heliumでは、Heliumに投資した人は400ドル(約5万4000円)～800ドル(約11万円)をHotspotの購入に費やしており、月100ドル(約1万3700円)ほどの収入があることを期待されていたとのこと。しかし、実態は、1人当たりの収入は月20ドル(約2700円)程度だったそうです
Members of the r/helium subreddit have been increasingly vocal about seeing poor Helium returns.— Liron Shapira (@liron)
On average, they spent $400-800 to buy a hotspot. They were expecting $100/month, enough to recoup their costs and enjoy passive income.
Then their earnings dropped to only $20/mo. pic.twitter.com/0jx2zLUaiA
しかも、Shapira氏によると、ネットワークの正当な報酬は月0.01ドル(約1.3円)で、残りはネットワークの成長への投資とHNTトークンの相場による一時的な利益だとのこと。
These folks maintain false hope of positive ROI. They still don’t realize their share of data-usage revenue isn’t actually $20/month; it’s $0.01/month.— Liron Shapira (@liron)
The other $19.99 is a temporary subsidy from investment in growing the network, and speculation on the value of the $HNT token. pic.twitter.com/UNxGSmHJme
一方で、Heliumを運営するNova Labsは、投資家から1年で3億ドル(約410億円)を集めているとShapira氏は指摘。Heliumは3億ドルも集めながら投資家に月6500ドルしか還元されないポンジ・スキームに近いビジネスになってしまっているようです。
Meanwhile, according to Helium network rules, $300M (30M $HNT) per year gets siphoned off by @novalabs_, the corporation behind Helium.— Liron Shapira (@liron)
This "revenue" on the books, which comes mainly from retail speculators, is presumably what justified such an aggressive investment by @a16z.
結局のところ、HeliumネットワークはIoT向けのワイヤレスネットワークとして期待はされていたものの、実際は需要があまりにも低いため、たとえHeliumに50万基以上のHotspotがあったとしても収益は得られないとのこと。結局のところ、トークンというインセンティブが得られなければユーザーのモチベーションにつながらず、ここからHeliumが大きく成長する可能性はほぼないといえます。そのため、Heliumネットワークに対してエンドユーザーの需要がないことは予想可能であり、ワイヤレスネットワーク市場を分析しても、「Heliumネットワークの需要は高まるだろう」という予想は完全に誇張された臆測でしかないとShapira氏は評価しています。
.@cdixon's "mental model" thread on Helium claims that this kind of network can't be built in Web2 because it requires token incentives.— Liron Shapira (@liron)
But the facts indicate Web2 *won’t* incentivize Helium because demand is low. Even with a network of 500k hotspots, revenue is nonexistent. pic.twitter.com/PkfHlvzUGI
Shapira氏は、「簡単にもうかる方法には注意してください」「空っぽで抽象的な話を注意してください」と述べています。
More generally, I posit the two keys to understanding Web3 are:— Liron Shapira (@liron)
1) Beware of easy money schemes
2) Beware of #HollowAbstractions
When proponents like @cdixon promise riches to come via abstract "mental models", we can gently guide them to focus on money flows and use cases.
