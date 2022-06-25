水深6895mで第二次世界大戦時の沈没船発見、発見・調査された沈没船として過去最深記録更新
元海軍将校で海洋探検家のヴィクター・ヴェスコヴォ氏が、フィリピン海に沈んだ第二次世界大戦時の護衛駆逐艦「サミュエル・B・ロバーツ」(DE-413)の発見を報告しました。発見位置は水深6895mで、これは過去に発見・調査された沈没船の最深記録を更新するものです。
ヴェスコヴォ氏はソナー担当のジェレミー・モリゼ氏とともに潜水艇リミッティング・ファクターに乗り込んで、実際にサミュエル・B・ロバーツのもとを訪れたとのこと。
With sonar specialist Jeremie Morizet, I piloted the submersible Limiting Factor to the wreck of the Samuel B. Roberts (DE 413). Resting at 6,895 meters, it is now the deepest shipwreck ever located and surveyed. It was indeed the "destroyer escort that fought like a battleship." pic.twitter.com/VjNVERdTxh— Victor Vescovo (@VictorVescovo)
映像も公開されています。サミュエル・B・ロバーツは1944年1月に進水し、同年10月25日、サマール島沖海戦で日本の艦隊と交戦して沈没しました。ヴェスコヴォ氏は、沈没時に船首が海底に激突して座屈したような形になり、その衝撃で船尾部分が5mほど離れた状態になっていることを報告しています。
Part of the dive on the Sammy B. It appears her bow hit the seafloor with some force, causing some buckling. Her stern also separated about 5 meters on impact, but the whole wreck was together. This small ship took on the finest of the Japanese Navy, fighting them to the end. pic.twitter.com/fvi6uB0xUQ— Victor Vescovo (@VictorVescovo)
ヴェスコヴォ氏らは、6月19日からサマール島周辺の探索を行っていました。なお、サミュエル・B・ロバーツの前に「発見・調査された沈没船の最深記録」を持っていたのは、同じくサマール沖海戦で沈没したジョンストンの水深6460mでした。
We are back out exploring near Samar island in the Philippines, looking for the other lost vessels from the World War II Battle of Leyte Gulf, 1944. We found the main hull of the Johnston last year, and seeking her other fallen brethren in one of the Navy's bravest actions ever. pic.twitter.com/MuEQ7SOahz— Victor Vescovo (@VictorVescovo)
