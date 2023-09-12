空母「赤城」の姿をミッドウェー海戦での沈没以来81年ぶりに確認
タイタニック号の残骸やドイツの戦艦・ビスマルクを発見したことで知られる研究者ロバート・バラード氏が率いる海洋調査船EVノーチラスが、ハワイ諸島北西側に連なる世界遺産・パパハナウモクアケア海洋国定公園で探索を行い、1942年のミッドウェー海戦で沈没した日本海軍の航空母艦「赤城」の姿を確認しました。
We are exploring the believed location of historic aircraft carrier IJN Akagi, sunk in the WWII Battle of Midway. Join the 1st visual survey of the ship and to honor the lives lost here in Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.— E/V Nautilus (@EVNautilus)
Streaming now: https://t.co/zhUi3dRm4b pic.twitter.com/Z959Gg1imC
The #shipwreck of Akagi was discovered & provisionally identified by @VulcanInc's RV Petrel, using sonar, in 2019. The #live feed from @EVNautilus in the next few minutes will be the 1st time Akagi will have been seen since she sank on 5th June 1942. #WW2 https://t.co/wY1KQHCgYt— Dr Phil Weir (@navalhistorian)
探索の様子はライブ配信されています。
Nautilus Live | Channel 1 Stream - YouTube
このように、海底で「赤城」の残骸らしきものを見つけている様子も確認できます。
歴史学者のフィル・ウェア氏がわかりやすくポイントをXに投稿してくれています。
これは船首と錨鎖庫あたり。
Above the bow & anchor chains & stocks of the #WW2 Imperial Japanese Navy aircraft carrier Akagi, scuttled on 5th June 1942 after damaged suffered at the Battle of Midway.— Dr Phil Weir (@navalhistorian)
(via the @EVNautilus #live feed) https://t.co/wY1KQHBJ8V pic.twitter.com/aiMU8ggYZI
艦首部分は海底1万7566フィート(約5350m)のところに沈んでいます。
The bow of the #WW2 Imperial Japanese Navy aircraft carrier Akagi, scuttled on 5th June 1942 after damaged suffered at the Battle of Midway, seemingly buried pretty deep into the seabed, 17566ft below the surface of the Pacific.— Dr Phil Weir (@navalhistorian)
(via the @EVNautilus #live feed) pic.twitter.com/2kSjXoP4cs
崩壊した飛行甲板の一部。
The stunning sight of a section of the underside of the flight deck of the #WW2 Imperial Japanese Navy aircraft carrier Akagi, peeled back following bomb damage suffered during the Battle of Midway of 4th June 1942.— Dr Phil Weir (@navalhistorian)
(via the @EVNautilus #live feed) https://t.co/67485jxMGM pic.twitter.com/cKOuRkVhHm
赤城の艦尾周辺。
Above the stern of the #WW2 Imperial Japanese Navy aircraft carrier Akagi, lost at the Battle of Midway on 5th June 1942, now resting 17,550ft below the surface of the Pacific.— Dr Phil Weir (@navalhistorian)
(via the @EVNautilus #live feed) https://t.co/67485jxMGM pic.twitter.com/fuOnmXqfAB
艦尾付近には錨も見られます。
The stern anchor & stern of the #WW2 Imperial Japanese Navy aircraft carrier Akagi, lost at the Battle of Midway on 5th June 1942, now resting 17,550ft below the surface of the Pacific.— Dr Phil Weir (@navalhistorian)
(via the @EVNautilus #live feed) https://t.co/67485jxMGM pic.twitter.com/MWHzf9Jcnp
右舷側に設置されていた九六式25mm機銃のうちの1基とみられるもの。
Looks like one of the twin, 25mm, Type 96 anti-aircraft guns on the starboard side of the #WW2 Imperial Japanese Navy aircraft carrier Akagi, lost at the Battle of Midway on 5th June 1942, now resting 17,550ft below the surface of the Pacific.— Dr Phil Weir (@navalhistorian)
(via the @EVNautilus #live feed) pic.twitter.com/NJIfqvgDjG
航空母艦「赤城」は、1920年に巡洋戦艦として建造が始まりましたが、1921年に締結されたワシントン海軍軍縮条約の影響を受けて、航空母艦に改装されることが決まり、1925年に進水しました。
太平洋戦争に緒戦の真珠湾攻撃から参加した「赤城」は、1942年に入ると南太平洋戦線、インド洋戦線と転戦し、6月に行われたミッドウェー作戦に日本海軍機動部隊の一員として参加。ミッドウェー島付近で発生したミッドウェー海戦でアメリカ軍の攻撃により大損害を受け、日本まで曳航するのは難しいという判断から自軍による雷撃で処分されました。
「赤城」の沈没地点は2019年のソナー調査で特定されていましたが、姿が確認されたのは1942年6月5日に沈没して以来のことです。
