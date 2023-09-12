空母「赤城」の姿をミッドウェー海戦での沈没以来81年ぶりに確認

The #shipwreck of Akagi was discovered & provisionally identified by @VulcanInc's RV Petrel, using sonar, in 2019. The #live feed from @EVNautilus in the next few minutes will be the 1st time Akagi will have been seen since she sank on 5th June 1942. #WW2 https://t.co/wY1KQHCgYt