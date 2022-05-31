AppleのVRヘッドセットに搭載される「RealityOS」の名前が商標出願されたと判明
Appleが2022年～2023年に発表するとウワサされているVR/ARヘッドセット上で動作するOS「RealityOS」の商標が出願されていると判明しました。この商標出願はAppleの名前で行われておらず、別会社の名前で申請されていました。
RealityOSの存在はこれまでにも示唆されており、2022年2月にはAppleがうっかりGitHubに公開してしまったリポジトリにその名前があったと報じられています。
AppleがVR/ARヘッドセット向けOS「realityOS」を開発中であると判明 - GIGAZINE
そして、ジャーナリストのParker Ortolani氏が、「RealityOS」が商標出願されているとTwitterで報告しました。
It cannot be a coincidence that the “realityOS” trademark owned by a company that seemingly doesn’t exist and is specifically for “wearable computer hardware” is being filed around the world on June 8, 2022 https://t.co/myoRbOvgJa + https://t.co/AH97r95EMn pic.twitter.com/uvsiZCj2rR— Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani)
「RealityOS」を商標出願したのはAppleではなく、「Realityo Systems LLC」という企業で、2021年12月8日にブラジルで申請されていました。Ortolani氏によれば、Realityo Systems LLCという企業は公には存在せず、Appleが自身の関与を隠すために使用しているシェル企業である可能性を示唆しています。さらに、RealityOSのロゴは、Apple独自のフォントであるSanFranciscoを用いていたとのこと。
The trademarks are also the only ones owned by this company “Realityo Systems LLC.” They were originally filed on December 8, 2021. This was just two months before “realityOS” began showing up in Apple source code.— Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani)
加えて、Realityo Systems LLCがウガンダやウルグアイ、ブラジルなどでも「RealityOS」の商標を出願していたことも明らかとなりました。
credit to @AliAlimedina42 for this other find: looks like “RealityOS” was also filed in Uganda earlier this year by the same corporation and it’s accompanied by a word mark in none other than the San Francisco font https://t.co/IRTW8B7oqK https://t.co/HGKKPF7yB4 pic.twitter.com/pixnUBHG1m— Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani)
これまでAppleは「Yosemite Research LLC」という社名でYosemite、Big Sur、Montereyなど、macOSのコードネームを商標登録していた前例があります。そのため、AppleがRealityo Systems LLCという企業名でRealityOSの商標を登録しているのは不自然ではないといえます。
さらに、このRealityOSの商標はアメリカ特許商標庁への国際商標出願の期限に「2022年6月8日」を定めていました。この2022年6月8日は、Appleの開発者向け会議であるWWDC 2022の開催予定日の2日後です。これも、Yosemite Research LLCがMontereyの商標を登録したのがWWDC 2021の2日前だったことを考えると、いつも通りのAppleの動きだと考えられます。
このことから、2022年6月6日のWWDC 2022でついにVR/ARヘッドセットの詳細、あるいはそれに搭載されるRealityOSについて何らかの発表があるのではないかとみられています。
