ウクライナの大手ネットプロバイダー2社が相次いで停止、ロシアのサイバー攻撃か

Large outages today in #Ukraine️.



Ukrtelecom (AS6849) down nationally at 9:35 UTC (11:35am local) for ~40min.



Triolan (AS13188) has been down nationally for over 12hrs due to reported cyber attack. Still almost entirely offline.



Vizes from @gatech_ioda and @kentikinc: pic.twitter.com/v1wmKsR7kE