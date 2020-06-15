ネットサービス

「ウィンストン・チャーチル」のGoogle検索結果に写真が表示されない不具合、原因は若いころの写真を省いたため


第二次世界大戦当時のイギリスの首相である「ウィンストン・チャーチル」をGoogleで検索した際、ナレッジパネルに写真が表示されない不具合が発生しました。Googleによると、この不具合はチャーチルが若いころの写真を結果から省くようにしたことにより生じたものだったとのことです。

Winston Churchill’s Image Removed in UK/US Search Results - Google 検索 Community
https://support.google.com/websearch/thread/53297714

Google explains why Churchill's Search card lacks image - 9to5Google
https://9to5google.com/2020/06/14/google-search-churchill/

Googleで検索を行うと、検索結果のほかに「ナレッジパネル」と呼ばれる情報が表示されることがあります。これは、検索を行った人がわざわざ個別にいろいろなサイトを見て回らなくても情報を得られるように、自動的に生成されています。

たとえば、「ウィンストン・チャーチル」と検索した場合は検索結果右上に写真や経歴などが表示されます。


ところが、Shirgar氏は「uk prime ministers」という単語を入れてイギリスの歴代首相を検索した際に、ウィンストン・チャーチルだけ写真が表示されないことを発見し、Googleのコミュニティに報告しました。Shirgar氏が示した画像はコレで、チャーチル以外はみんな写真が表示されています。


この不具合は検索ワードを「uk prime ministers」ではなく「british prime ministers」に変更すると解消されたとのこと。


報告を受けたGoogleが調査を実施したところ、Google検索やGoogle画像検索では普通にチャーチルの写真が見つかるものの、知識ベースであるナレッジグラフをもとに生成したナレッジパネルなどでは非表示になることがわかりました。

不具合のきっかけとなったのは、ナレッジパネルが当初表示していたチャーチルの写真にありました。多くの人が知るチャーチルの姿は、以下のツイート内にも示されているような首相時代以降の年を取ってからの姿です。


ところが、2020年4月ごろにナレッジパネルで表示されていたチャーチルの写真は、以下のような若いころのものでした。この写真を見たユーザーから「これはチャーチルの代表的な写真ではない」という指摘があり、Googleでは手動で若いころの写真をブロックすることにしました。


通常、ナレッジパネルの画像は削除されてもすぐに更新されて新たなものが表示されるのですが、チャーチルの事例では置き換えがなかなか発生せず、上述の4月末の対応以来、画像が表示されない状態が続いていたとのことです。


Googleはこの件について謝罪し、同種の問題が起きないように根本的な原因の対処を行うとコメントしています。

この記事のタイトルとURLをコピーする

・関連記事
Googleの検索結果ページが充実する一方でクリックされる割合は低下している - GIGAZINE

Googleが検索結果画面右側の広告を廃止する動き、その理由とは？ - GIGAZINE

ウィンストン・チャーチルが書いた「地球外生命体が存在する可能性」についての文書 - GIGAZINE

あのチャーチルも64年間通った世界最古のタバコ屋 - GIGAZINE

・関連コンテンツ

in ネットサービス, Posted by logc_nt

You can read the machine translated English article here.