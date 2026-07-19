Claude Fable 5が一部のサブスクプランで使用可能に
AnthropicがClaude Fable 5をMaxプランおよびTeam Premiumプランの一部として利用可能にすることを発表しました。
Beginning July 20, Claude Fable 5 will be included in all Max and Team Premium plans, at 50% of limits.— Claude (@claudeai) July 18, 2026
Pro and Team Standard users will continue to have access to Fable via usage credits, and will receive a one-time $100 credit.
Demand for Fable has been challenging to…
AnthropicのAIモデルは高速な「Haiku」、バランス型の「Sonnet」、性能重視の「Opus」の3種類が展開されてきました。Claude Fable 5は2026年6月にリリースされたモデルで、Opusよりさらに上位の性能を有しています。
Claude Fable 5は当初は従量課金性のモデルとしてリリースされ、リリースと同時に「日本時間の2026年7月8日16時までサブスクリプションサービスの一部として利用可能」というキャンペーンが始まりました。しかし、Claude Fable 5はアメリカ政府の指示を受けて2026年6月13日から2026年7月1日までサービスを停止しました。このサービス停止期間を考慮して、当初のサブスク展開期間終了日であった2026年7月8日に「2026年7月13日16時までの延長」が発表されました。
Claude Fable 5が2026年7月13日16時まで全有料プランで利用可能に - GIGAZINE
さらに2026年7月13日にはキャンペーン期間が2026年7月19日まで延長されました。
「Claude Fable 5」のアクセス期間が全ての有料プランで7月19日まで延長、Claude Codeの週次レート制限も50％増量を維持 - GIGAZINE
度重なる延長の後、2026年7月18日に、AnthropicはClaude Fable 5をサブスクリプションサービスの一部として正式に展開することを発表しました。今後はMaxプランとTeam Premiumの上限50％までClaude Fable 5を使えるようになります。
Beginning July 20, Claude Fable 5 will be included in all Max and Team Premium plans, at 50% of limits.— Claude (@claudeai) July 18, 2026
Pro and Team Standard users will continue to have access to Fable via usage credits, and will receive a one-time $100 credit.
Demand for Fable has been challenging to…
Maxプランは個人向けの上位プランで、月額110ドル(約1万7900円)のMax 5xプランと月額220ドル(約3万5800円)のMax x20プランがあります。
Team Premiumプランは団体向けの月額100ドル(約1万6300円)のプランです。
AnthropicはClaude Fable 5のサービス変更について「Fableの需要は予測が難しいため、サブスクリプションプランへの展開を段階的に実施しています。追加の容量の確保に合わせてアクセスを複数回拡張してきました」「Fableを最も集中的に利用するプランについては、50％の使用率でアクセスを標準化します」と説明しています。
We know this has been frustrating, and we want to give you more certainty about what your plan includes. We are making access standard at 50% usage for the plans that use Fable most intensively.— Claude (@claudeai) July 18, 2026
Thank you for your patience over the past several weeks. We're continuing to invest…
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in AI, Posted by log1o_hf
You can read the machine translated English article Claude Fable 5 is now available with som….