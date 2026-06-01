AI

CodexがWindowsの自動操作に対応、自動でペイントで絵を描いたりブラウザを操作したりできる


OpenAIのコーディングエージェント「Codex」にはPCを自動操作できる「Computer Use」という機能が備わっています。これまではComputer UseはmacOSにのみ対応していたのですが、2025年5月29日に実施されたアップデートによりWindowsでも使用可能となりました。

Changelog – Codex | OpenAI Developers
https://developers.openai.com/codex/changelog#codex-2026-05-28-app

Windows Computer Use and mobile access for Codex - YouTube


CodexアプリのComputer Useの画面内にある「Any App」を有効化するとPCを自動操作できるようになります。


操作するアプリは「@○○」という形式で指定可能。一例として、「@paint draw an image of a goblin(ゴブリンの絵を描いて)」と指示します。


自動的にペイントが起動しました。


Codexによってマウスポインタが自動的に動き、ゴブリンの絵が描かれました。


スマートフォンとの連携機能も使用可能で、iPhoneやAndroidスマートフォンからWindows PCの自動操作を指示できます。


OpenAIは「どこにいても作業を進めるためのさらなる方法を開発中」と述べています。

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You can read the machine translated English article Codex now supports Windows automation, a….