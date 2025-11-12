今日は毎月恒例「Windows Update」の日、Windows 10向けには拡張更新プログラムに登録できないバグの修正パッチが配布中
Windowsのセキュリティ更新プログラムやバグ修正を配信する毎月恒例のWindows Updateが公開されました。 このセキュリティ更新プログラムには、Windowsカーネルの権限昇格のゼロデイ脆弱(ぜいじゃく)性「CVE-2025-62215」を含む63件の欠陥に対する修正パッチが含まれています。
2025 年 11 月のセキュリティ更新プログラム (月例)
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/msrc/blog/2025/11/202511-security-update
セキュリティ更新プログラムの一覧は次の通り。
|対象の製品
|最大深刻度
|最も大きな影響
|関連するサポート技術情報またはサポートのウェブページ
|Windows 11 v25H2、v24H2、v23H2
|緊急
|リモートでコードの実行が可能
|v25H2、v24H2 5068861
v25H2、v24H2 Hotpatch 5068966
v23H2 5068865
|Windows Server 2025 (Server Core installationを含む)
|緊急
|リモートでコードの実行が可能
|5068861
HotPatch 5068966
|Windows Server 2022、23H2 (Server Core installationを含む)
|緊急
|リモートでコードの実行が可能
|Windows Server 2022、5068787
Windows Server 2022 Hotpatch 5068840
Windows Server 23H2、5068779
|Windows Server 2019 、2016 (Server Core installation を含む)
|緊急
|リモートでコードの実行が可能
|Windows Server 2019、5068791
Windows Server 2016、5068864
|Microsoft Office
|緊急
|リモートでコードの実行が可能
|https://learn.microsoft.com/officeupdates
|Microsoft SharePoint
|重要
|リモートでコードの実行が可能
|https://learn.microsoft.com/officeupdates/sharepoint-updates
|Microsoft Visual Studio
|緊急
|リモートでコードの実行が可能
|https://learn.microsoft.com/visualstudio
|Microsoft Dynamics 365
|重要
|情報漏えい
|https://learn.microsoft.com/dynamics365
|Microsoft SQL Server
|重要
|特権の昇格
|https://learn.microsoft.com/sql
|Microsoft Azure
|重要
|リモートでコードの実行が可能
|https://learn.microsoft.com/azure
|System Center
|重要
|特権の昇格
|https://learn.microsoft.com/system-center
2025年11月分のセキュリティ更新プログラムで解決される脆弱性は以下の通り。
|タグ
|CVE ID
|重大度
|CVEタイトル
|Azure Monitor Agent
|CVE-2025-46747
|重要
|Azure Monitor エージェントの特権の昇格の脆弱性
|Dynamics 365 and Power Platform
|CVE-2025-46014
|重要
|Dynamics 365 Customer Insightsのなりすましの脆弱性
|Dynamics 365 (on-premises) (v9.0)
|CVE-2025-46018
|重要
|Dynamics 365 (オンプレミス) のクロスサイト スクリプティングの脆弱性
|Dynamics 365 (on-premises) (v9.1)
|CVE-2025-46019
|重要
|Dynamics 365 (オンプレミス) のクロスサイト スクリプティングの脆弱性
|Host Integration Server (HIS)
|CVE-2025-46743
|重要
|Host Integration Serverのリモートコード実行の脆弱性
|Microsoft BizTalk Server
|CVE-2025-46743
|重要
|Host Integration Serverのリモートコード実行の脆弱性
|Microsoft Configuration Manager
|CVE-2025-46709
|重要
|Microsoft Configuration Managerの特権の昇格の脆弱性
|Dynamics 365 (on-premises) (v9.0)
|CVE-2025-46015
|重要
|Microsoft Dynamics 365 (オンプレミス) の情報漏洩の脆弱性
|Dynamics 365 (on-premises) (v9.1)
|CVE-2025-46016
|重要
|Microsoft Dynamics 365 (オンプレミス) の情報漏洩の脆弱性
|Microsoft Office 2019
|CVE-2025-46714
|重要
|Microsoft Officeのなりすましの脆弱性
|Microsoft Office 2019
|CVE-2025-46716
|重要
|Microsoft Officeのリモートコード実行の脆弱性
|Microsoft Office 2019
|CVE-2025-46717
|重要
|Microsoft Officeのなりすましの脆弱性
|Microsoft Excel 2016
|CVE-2025-46718
|重要
|Microsoft Excelのリモートコード実行の脆弱性
|Microsoft Excel 2016
|CVE-2025-46719
|重要
|Microsoft Excelのリモートコード実行の脆弱性
|Microsoft Excel 2016
|CVE-2025-46720
|重要
|Microsoft Excelのリモートコード実行の脆弱性
|Microsoft Excel 2016
|CVE-2025-46721
|重要
|Microsoft Excelのリモートコード実行の脆弱性
|Microsoft Excel 2016
|CVE-2025-46722
|重要
|Microsoft Excelのリモートコード実行の脆弱性
|Microsoft Excel 2016
|CVE-2025-46723
|重要
|Microsoft Excelの情報漏洩の脆弱性
|Microsoft Excel 2016
|CVE-2025-46724
|重要
|Microsoft Excelの情報漏洩の脆弱性
|Microsoft SharePoint Server 2016
|CVE-2025-46012
|重要
|Microsoft SharePointのリモートコード実行の脆弱性
|Microsoft Word 2016
|CVE-2025-46715
|重要
|Microsoft Wordのリモートコード実行の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46702
|重要
|Microsoft Streaming Serviceのプロキシ仕様の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46741
|重要
|Microsoft Windows Home Networkingの特権の昇格の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46742
|重要
|Microsoft Windows Home Networkingの特権の昇格の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46700
|重要
|Active Directory Certificate Servicesの特権の昇格の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46713
|重要
|Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSockの特権の昇格の脆弱性
|Microsoft OneDrive
|CVE-2025-46751
|緊急
|Microsoft OneDrive for Androidの特権の昇格の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46708
|重要
|Hyper-Vの情報漏洩の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46710
|重要
|Hyper-Vのサービス拒否の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46008
|重要
|Start-up Telemetryのサービス拒否の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46021
|重要
|State Repository Serviceのサービス拒否の脆弱性
|Visual Studio 2022
|CVE-2025-46750
|緊急
|Visual Studioのリモートコード実行の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46011
|重要
|Windows Bind Filter Driverのなりすましの脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46017
|重要
|Windows Bind Filter Driverのなりすましの脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-42944
|重要
|Windows Codecs Libraryのセキュリティ機能バイパスの脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46003
|重要
|Windows Administrative Protectionの特権の昇格の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46010
|重要
|Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSockの特権の昇格の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46022
|重要
|Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSockのサービス拒否の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46023
|重要
|Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSockのサービス拒否の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46712
|重要
|Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSockのサービス拒否の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46703
|重要
|Windows Bluetooth BthA2dp Driverの情報漏洩の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46704
|重要
|Windows Bluetooth RFCOMM Protocolの情報漏洩の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46707
|重要
|Windows Broadcast Driver File Systemのサービス拒否の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46013
|重要
|Windows Broadcast User Serviceのサービス拒否の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46006
|重要
|Windows CNG Key Isolation Serviceの特権の昇格の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46020
|重要
|Windows Common Log File System Driverの特権の昇格の脆弱性
|Microsoft Defender for IoT
|CVE-2025-46000
|重要
|Windows Defenderの特権の昇格の脆弱性
|Microsoft Defender for IoT
|CVE-2025-46001
|重要
|Windows Defenderの特権の昇格の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46711
|重要
|Windows DirectDのサービス拒否の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46738
|緊急
|Windows DirectDのサービス拒否の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46739
|緊急
|Windows DirectDのサービス拒否の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46740
|緊急
|Windows DirectDのサービス拒否の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46007
|重要
|Windows License Managerの情報漏洩の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46009
|重要
|Windows License Managerの情報漏洩の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46705
|重要
|Windows OLEのリモートコード実行の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46005
|重要
|Windows Remote Accessのサービス拒否の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46706
|重要
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) のサービス拒否の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46725
|重要
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) のサービス拒否の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46726
|重要
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) のサービス拒否の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46727
|重要
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) のサービス拒否の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46701
|重要
|Windows Speechの特権の昇格の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46737
|重要
|Windows Speechの特権の昇格の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46004
|重要
|Windows Subsystem for Linuxの特権の昇格の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46002
|重要
|Windows TCP/IPの情報漏洩の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46749
|重要
|Windows TCP/IPの情報漏洩の脆弱性
|Windows 10 Version 1809
|CVE-2025-46736
|重要
|Windows WLAN Serviceの特権の昇格の脆弱性
また、2025年10月に配信されたプレビュー更新プログラム「KB5067036」で発生していた「タスクマネージャーのウィンドウを閉じても実際には終了できていない」という問題も、今回のセキュリティ更新プログラムを含む「KB5068861」で解決されています。
さらに、日本時間で2025年10月15日にサポート終了となったWindows 10で、初めての拡張セキュリティ更新(ESU)になる「KB5068781」がリリースされましたが、このESUへの登録に失敗することがある問題に対処した不定期更新プログラム「KB5071959」も配信されています。
なお、Windows Updateの公開はアメリカ時間の毎月第2火曜日で、次回のアップデートは日本時間2025年12月9日(水)提供予定となっています。
