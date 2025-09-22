iPhone 17シリーズは傷が付きやすいとの声
2025年9月19日に発売された「iPhone 17」シリーズにすぐ傷が付いてしまうとの声が相次いでいます。中には、開封する前から傷が付いていたとの報告もあります。
Apple iPhone 17 Shoppers Notice Scratches on Latest Models - Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-09-19/chinese-iphone-buyers-complain-of-scratches-on-new-pro-models?leadSource=reddit_wall
iPhone 17s Are Getting Scratched. Buyers Aren't Happy | PCMag
https://www.pcmag.com/news/iphone-17s-are-getting-scratched-buyers-arent-happy
Bloombergの記者がニューヨーク、香港、上海、ロンドンのApple Storeを訪れて確認したところ、iPhone 17 ProとiPhone 17 Pro Maxの「ディープブルー」モデルに傷が見られたとのこと。いずれも展示からわずか数時間しかたっていない状態でした。
あるユーザーは、展示機を取り上げて「傷が付いていた」と報告しました。
@Apple sorry but #Scratchgate is real and very disappointing - a case will help but i reckon even a few minutes without a case in the pocket with keys and the phone is damaged - truly shame on you!— Amar Singh🔹 (@amisecured) September 19, 2025
My iPhone 13 Pro Max has been without a case and there are NO scratches at all… pic.twitter.com/toWqY2Osv2
iPhone 17 Pro Maxの「ディープブルー」に細かな傷が付いています。
中国でも、展示機の「シルバー」モデルに傷が付いていたと報告されています。
Can't believe the iPhone 17 Pro demo units in stores are already scratched up. Didn't take long at all. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/0qxSD25lit— Safari✈️ (@update4weekly) September 18, 2025
Bloombergは「さらに、Appleの磁気式MagSafe充電器は、iPhone 17 Proの背面に目に見える円形の跡を残す可能性がある」とも伝えています。
ソーシャルメディアのユーザーはこの現象を「スクラッチゲート(scratchgate)」と呼び始めています。
Bloombergは、AppleがiPhone 17 ProとiPhone 17 Pro Maxの筐体で使用したアルミニウムは傷がつきやすいことで知られており、特に濃い色のデバイスでは傷が目立つと報じています。iPhone 17シリーズ以前の近年のProモデルでは、筐体にチタニウムを採用しており、ステンレススチールやアルミニウムなどの他の金属よりも耐久性が高いものの、発熱しやすいという欠点を抱えていました。2022年発売のiPhone 14など、過去のダークカラーのアルミニウム製iPhoneモデルでも傷が付きやすいとの報告があったとBloombergは報じています。
