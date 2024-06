「Armプロセッサ搭載PCは2029年までに市場の50％を占める」とArmのCEOが発言＆「デスクトップ向けSnapdragon X」の可能性にQualcommのCEOが言及

We're back at #COMPUTEX2024! Arm CEO Rene Haas kicked things off with a keynote address exploring:

⚡ Arm's history in power efficiency

🏅 Why Arm's the de facto choice for every major OS

🆕 How KleidiAI helps developers unlock AI performance on the CPUhttps://t.co/cyx1Nyiwnz pic.twitter.com/IinTBPfB4a