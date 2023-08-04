なぜ「電気抵抗ゼロ＝超伝導物質」というわけではないのかという理由を超伝導物質を研究している専門家が解説
韓国・高麗大学量子エネルギー研究センターの研究チームが「常温常圧超伝導を実現した」という論文を発表しました。論文が掲載されたのは査読前論文を掲載するarXivだったため、その真偽はまだはっきりとしていない状態ですが、多くの人が常温常圧超伝導に興味を持ったということで、オーストラリア・モナシュ大学のマイケル・S・フューラー教授が「電気抵抗がゼロだからといって超伝導物質だとはいえない」ことについて、Xに情報をまとめてくれています。
I am seeing a lot of newcomers lately to the room-temperature superconductor rodeo.— Prof. Michael S Fuhrer (@MichaelSFuhrer)
They might not be aware of the long history of these events, and I think there’s some cross-cultural communications difficulties going on because of that.
超伝導とは、物質の電気抵抗がゼロになる状態のこと。一般に、金属の電気抵抗は熱すると大きくなり、冷やすと小さくなるため、低温で実現するものと考えられてきました。
超伝導とは何なのか？そして常温常圧で超伝導を実現するという「LK-99」とは何なのか＆再現実験の結果まとめ - GIGAZINE
フューラー教授はまず「室温で超伝導体が存在できない理由はない」としつつ、「室温超伝導体をどう作ればいいかはわからない」と述べています。また、常温常圧超伝導体が存在するとしても、
フォノン媒介によるBCS機構は持たないとのこと。BCS機構とは1957年に提唱された超伝導の発生メカニズムで、フォノンとは従来型の超伝導との関わりが深い準粒子のこと。つまり、フューラー教授は常温常圧超伝導体は理論上存在しうるものの、それはこれまで特定されている典型的な超伝導体とは異なる仕組みによるものだろうと指摘しているわけです。
There’s no reason (that we know) that a room-temperature superconductor can’t exist.— Prof. Michael S Fuhrer (@MichaelSFuhrer)
But we also don’t know how to make one by design.
It almost certainly won’t superconduct by a “conventional” (i.e. phonon-mediated BCS) mechanism.
PS, in tweet 2, I should have specified that a room temperature *ambient pressure* superconductor almost certainly won't have a phonon-mediated BCS mechanism.— Prof. Michael S Fuhrer (@MichaelSFuhrer)
(It could happen at high pressure, though recent reports are also colourful.)
このため、超伝導は予期しない変わった物質から偶然見つけられることになると考えられます。ただし、偶然発見された超低抵抗状態がすべて超伝導とは限らないそうです。
So it’ll be a serendipitous discovery in some unexpected strange material.— Prof. Michael S Fuhrer (@MichaelSFuhrer)
But not every serendipitously discovered unexpected apparent very low resistance state in a strange material is superconductivity!
前述の通り、超伝導とは物質の電気抵抗がゼロの状態のこと。つまり、「電気抵抗を測定してゼロであれば超伝導」……と言いたくなるところですが、実際にはそうではなく、「だまし」があるとフューラー教授は述べています。
You’d think superconductivity would be easy to detect; it comes with zero electrical resistance, so if you measure resistance, and it’s zero, you’re done. Unfortunately there are many ways to get fooled (too many for one thread!)— Prof. Michael S Fuhrer (@MichaelSFuhrer)
このため、超伝導かどうかは「電気抵抗がゼロかどうか」ではなく、マイスナー効果や交流磁化率など複数の要素で確認します。
So generally you’ll see multiple pieces of evidence for superconductivity in a new report: Meissner effect, AC susceptibility, temperature-dependent critical field and critical current, single-particle tunnelling gap, jump in specific heat at T_c, Josephson tunnelling...— Prof. Michael S Fuhrer (@MichaelSFuhrer)
それでもなお、自然界は研究者をだますことがあります。超伝導によく似た説明の難しい結果が予想外の高温になることもあって、しばしば「思わせぶり」と形容されたり、「未確認超伝導体」と呼ばれたりします。
Even then, nature sometimes throws good scientists a curve ball, and can fool on multiple counts. So there is a steady trickle of difficult-to-explain results that look a lot like superconductivity, sometimes at unexpectedly high temperatures.— Prof. Michael S Fuhrer (@MichaelSFuhrer)
“Tantalizing” is often used.
These are colloquially called Unidentified Superconducting Objects.— Prof. Michael S Fuhrer (@MichaelSFuhrer)
(I’ve heard a few scientists credited with originating that phrase; Bob Cava credits Koichi Kitazawa in the linked paper).https://t.co/TgR47DNn43
以下は、室温超伝導にも思える、室温での反磁性を示した映像です。
Giant Diamagnetism in Au-Ag Nanostructures at Ambient Conditions - YouTube
この映像は信頼できる科学者が関わって行われた実験ですが、詐欺が疑われるような「超伝導」研究も行われているとフューラー教授は指摘しています。
There are also some more scandalous cases where fraud was known to occur or strongly suspected. But AFAIK the examples above aren’t scandals*, and reputable scientists were involved.— Prof. Michael S Fuhrer (@MichaelSFuhrer)
*Some may disagree. Let’s just say that there are probably many genuine reports out there.
こうした話は、当初は信頼性の高い話に思えるのですが、終わりがどうなったか、はっきりしないものが多々あり、「他の研究所で実験の再現が行われた」というニュースがないままに音沙汰なしとなる事例もあるとのことです。
Also notable is that there’s no clear end to each of these stories; in many cases if you look into these past examples, you’ll find them just as credible as the most recent example. It’s just that, after a while, with no news of experimental replications in other labs...— Prof. Michael S Fuhrer (@MichaelSFuhrer)
