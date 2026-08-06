Googleからジェフ・ディーンら4人が独立してAIで技術革新をめざす「Discovery Loop」創業
Google DeepMindでGeminiの開発などに携わったチーフサイエンティストのジェフ・ディーン氏が、Google DeepMindの退職と、AI関連のパブリックベネフィットコーポレーション「Discovery Loop」立ち上げを発表しました。
Introducing Discovery Loop ♾. We’re building AI to run experiments at unprecedented scale and to solve the biggest bottlenecks in science and engineering.— Discovery Loop (@DiscoLoopAI) August 5, 2026
Our founders @JeffDean, @Sanjay_Ghemawat, @quocleix, @OriolVinyalsML helped build the AI infrastructure and models that… pic.twitter.com/Y3FUlMLTbf
Announcing Discovery Loop!— Jeff Dean (@JeffDean) August 5, 2026
I am very excited to announce that, along with my longtime friends and collaborators @Sanjay_Ghemawat, @OriolVinyalsML and @quocleix, we are founding Discovery Loop (@DiscoLoopAI), a Public Benefit Corporation whose mission is to automate machine… pic.twitter.com/ancoplyNvN
Jeff Dean Leaves Google to Automate the Scientific Method With Discovery Loop – Unite.AI
https://www.unite.ai/jeff-dean-leaves-google-to-automate-the-scientific-method-with-discovery-loop/
会社公式Xアカウントやディーン氏によると、Discovery Loopの使命は「機械学習や科学、工学を自動化して、発見と進歩を加速させること」だとのこと。
ディーン氏のほかに、サンジェイ・ゲマワット氏、オリオル・ビニャルス氏、クオック・リー氏がDiscovery Loopに加わります。
ディーン氏は「Googleで14年から30年にわたって一緒に仕事をしてきて、世界で最も利用されている製品やインフラ、AIモデルの構築に貢献してきました。そして今、この野心的な取り組みに専念できることを大変うれしく思います」と述べています。
AlphabetおよびGoogleのCEOを務めるスンダー・ピチャイ氏は、ディーン氏らに対する感謝の意を示すとともに、Googleが創業投資家およびクラウドパートナーとして、Discovery Loopの取り組みを支援していくことを明らかにしています。
I also want to give a huge thanks to the incomparable @JeffDean after an incredible 27-year run at Google. He’s off to start his own public benefit corporation with @Sanjay_Ghemawat focused on accelerating discoveries across ML, science, & engineering. @Google will support as a…— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) August 5, 2026
ディーン氏の誘いで13年前にGoogleに加わったというビニャルス氏は「Google DeepMindをまるで我が家のように感じさせてくれた皆さんに心から感謝します。そろそろ、新しいことに挑戦して、思い切ったことをやっていこうと思います」とコメントしています。
Thirteen years ago, a quick email exchange with @JeffDean brought me to @Google. After an unforgettable journey from Brain, to DeepMind, and to @GoogleDeepMind, working on seq2seq or distillation, and co-leading huge projects such as AlphaStar, and Gemini, I'm saying goodbye to… pic.twitter.com/v2zK39buQ1— Oriol Vinyals (@OriolVinyalsML) August 5, 2026
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