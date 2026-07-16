2026年07月16日 12時55分 AI

中国当局が「Apple Intelligence」導入を承認、アリババ製AI「Qwen」を活用か



iPhone向けのパーソナルAI「Apple Intelligence」を中国政府が承認しました。Apple Intelligenceは2024年に発表された機能ですが、アメリカとの対立もあって、中国ではサービス導入の承認が遅れていました。



China approves Apple Intelligence for iPhones, with Alibaba, Baidu emerging as partners | South China Morning Post

https://www.scmp.com/tech/policy/article/3360685/china-approves-apple-intelligence-phones-alibaba-baidu-emerging-partners





Apple Intelligence AI service registered with Chinese cyberspace regulator | Reuters

https://www.reuters.com/technology/apple-intelligence-ai-service-registered-with-chinas-cyberspace-regulator-2026-07-15/



Alibaba stock rises after Apple inks deal to use Qwen AI models

https://www.cnbc.com/2026/07/15/alibaba-qwen-ai-apple-intelligence.html



Apple Intelligence Finally Cleared to Launch in China - MacRumors

https://www.macrumors.com/2026/07/15/apple-intelligence-cleared-to-launch-in-china/



「Apple Intelligence」はOpenAIのChatGPTおよびGPT-4oが利用可能なパーソナルAIとして登場し、SiriがChatGPTと連携していろいろな質問に詳しく答えてくれるのが1つの特徴です。



Appleが新たなパーソナルAIの「Apple Intelligence」を発表、OpenAIとの提携でSiriがChatGPTをサポート - GIGAZINE





2026年7月15日、中国の規制当局・中華人民共和国国家互聯網信息弁公室(Cyberspace Administration of China：CAC)はApple Intelligenceのライセンス承認を通知しました。技術パートナーとしてはアリババ(阿里巴巴)とBaidu(百度)が挙げられています。



アリババの担当者は香港紙・South China Morning Postに対し「中国国内のユーザー向けに、大規模言語モデルの『Qwen』がiOS、iPadOS、macOS、visionOSのApple Intelligence体験に統合されます」と説明したとのこと。また、Baiduの担当者もApple Intelligence向けのAI機能開発でAppleと協力していると語っています。





ただし、CACはライセンスを「iPhone向け」と述べており、iPadやMacでもApple Intelligenceが使えるようになるのかははっきりしていません。



この件について、Appleはコメントをしていません。



中国国外のAIサービスでライセンスを供与されたのはApple IntelligenceとSamsungのGalaxy AIで、他はいずれも中国企業のHuawei、OPPO、Vivo、Xiaomi、ZTEとなっています。このうち、ZTEはTikTokを運営するByteDanceのAIサービスパートナーです。



CACは今回のライセンス供与の目的を「生成AIサービスの革新的な開発と規制に基づく利用促進」と説明しています。



ライセンス供与によって、中国でもApple Intelligenceが提供可能になりましたが、サービスの開始には時間がかかり、2026年後半か2027年に入ってからになるとみられています。

