未査読論文リポジトリのarXivが「論文にLLMによる間違いや架空の引用が含まれていたら1年間投稿禁止」の方針を示す
オレゴン州立大学の名誉教授で未査読論文リポジトリ「arXiv」のコンピュータサイエンス部門責任者であるトーマス・G・ディータリッヒ氏が、「生成AIツールによる間違いは著者の責任とする」という新方針をX(旧Twitter)で打ち出しました。
Attention @arxiv authors: Our Code of Conduct states that by signing your name as an author of a paper, each author takes full responsibility for all its contents, irrespective of how the contents were generated. 1/— Thomas G. Dietterich (@tdietterich) May 14, 2026
ディードリッヒ氏は「arXivのポリシーでは論文の著者として署名することにより、各著者は内容がどのように生成されたかにかかわらず、その内容すべてに対して全責任を負うと規定しています」と述べた上で、「生成AIツールが不適切な表現や盗用された内容、偏った内容、誤り、間違い、不正確な参照、または誤解を招く内容を生成した場合、あるいはその出力が学術上の著作物に含まれる場合、それは著者(たち)の責任です」と明言しました。
If generative AI tools generate inappropriate language, plagiarized content, biased content, errors, mistakes, incorrect references, or misleading content, and that output is included in scientific works, it is the responsibility of the author(s). 2/— Thomas G. Dietterich (@tdietterich) May 14, 2026
また、「著者がLLMによる生成の結果を確認しなかったという紛れもない証拠が含まれている場合は、論文に書かれていることが何も信用できないということを意味します」とのこと。
We have recently clarified our penalties for this. If a submission contains incontrovertible evidence that the authors did not check the results of LLM generation, this means we can't trust anything in the paper. 3/— Thomas G. Dietterich (@tdietterich) May 14, 2026
この「紛れもない証拠」とは、LLMの幻覚(ハルシネーション)によって生成された架空の引用や参考資料、「以下に200語の要約を示します。変更しますか？」「この表は例示的なものなので、実験で得た実際の数値を入力してください」といったLLMによるメタコメントが該当します。
Examples of incontrovertible evidence: hallucinated references, meta-comments from the LLM ("here is a 200 word summary; would you like me to make any changes?"; "the data in this table is illustrative, fill it in with the real numbers from your experiments") end/— Thomas G. Dietterich (@tdietterich) May 14, 2026
もしLLMによる明確な誤りを含んだまま投稿された場合、ペナルティとして著者らはarXivへの投稿が1年間禁止となります。さらに1年が経過した後に再びarXivへ投稿する場合、信頼できる査読付き学術メディアに投稿される必要があります。
The penalty is a 1-year ban from arXiv followed by the requirement that subsequent arXiv submissions must first be accepted at a reputable peer-reviewed venue. 4/— Thomas G. Dietterich (@tdietterich) May 14, 2026
ディートリッヒ氏の投稿内容は記事作成時点でarXivのポリシーに反映されていないため、まだ実装はされていない模様。それでも、将来的には生成AIを用いた粗雑な論文の提出者に重いペナルティが課されるようです。
arXiv Policies - arXiv info
https://info.arxiv.org/help/policies/index.html
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in ネットサービス, サイエンス, Posted by log1i_yk
You can read the machine translated English article arXiv, a repository of unpeer-reviewed p….