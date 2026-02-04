2026年02月04日 16時30分 メモ

GoogleがChrome強制売却を逃れた判決に司法省や複数の州も不服として控訴



Googleが検索市場で違法に独占を維持したとされる独占禁止法違反訴訟の判決を巡り、Googleに続いて司法省と複数の州も不服を示し、正式に控訴しました。





Today, the DOJ Antitrust Division filed notice that it will cross-appeal from the remedies decisions in its case against Google’s unlawful monopolization of internet search and search advertising. — Antitrust Division (@JusticeATR) February 3, 2026





Google Search Ruling to be Appealed by DOJ, States - Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-02-03/google-search-remedy-to-be-appealed-by-state-attorneys-general



Apple’s search deal with Google could face renewed scrutiny as DOJ appeals antitrust ruling - 9to5Mac

https://9to5mac.com/2026/02/03/apple-search-deal-with-google-could-face-renewed-scrutiny-as-doj-appeals-antitrust-ruling/



DOJ and states appeal Google monopoly ruling to push for harsher penalties against the company

https://www.engadget.com/big-tech/doj-and-states-appeal-google-monopoly-ruling-to-push-for-harsher-penalties-against-the-company-235115249.html



Department of Justice appeals Google search monopoly ruling | The Verge

https://www.theverge.com/tech/873438/google-antitrust-case-doj-states-appeal



この訴訟は、「Googleが検索市場・検索広告市場で独占状態を違法に維持している」として、独占禁止法違反で訴えられていたものです。



Googleが「独占禁止法違反」で司法省から提訴される - GIGAZINE



by Thomas Hawk



コロンビア特別区連邦地方裁判所のアミット・P・メータ判事は、Googleが金銭を支払ってスマートフォン検索の地位を維持しているのは独占禁止法違反であると認定しました。



Googleが金銭を支払ってスマートフォン検索の地位を維持しているのは独占禁止法違反と連邦判事が判断 - GIGAZINE





一方で、司法省が求めていたウェブブラウザ・Chromeの事業売却については「必要なし」と退けられていました。



「GoogleはChromeを売却する必要がない」との判決、ただし自社サービスの独占契約は禁止＆AI検索の未来を見据えて競合他社へのデータ共有を義務化へ - GIGAZINE





2025年12月にGoogleは判決を不服として巡回区控訴裁判所に控訴していましたが、このたび、司法省とアーカンソー州、カリフォルニア州、フロリダ州、ジョージア州、インディアナ州、ケンタッキー州、ルイジアナ州、ミシガン州、ミズーリ州、モンタナ州、サウスカロライナ州、テキサス州、ウィスコンシン州も控訴したことを明らかにしました。



控訴審は2026年の後半以降に行われるとみられます。

