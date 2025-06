2025年6月4日のヘッドラインニュース

We are saddened by the passing of Japanese baseball legend Shigeo Nagashima.



In 17 seasons with the Yomiuri Giants from 1958-74, Nagashima hit .305 with 444 home runs and 1,522 RBI.



Nicknamed “Mr. Pro Baseball,” Nagashima was a teammate of the great Sadaharu Oh and helped lead… pic.twitter.com/IbFCt6FVaF