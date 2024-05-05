Google創業者たちの2006年の予言「広告ベースのビジネスモデルが検索エンジンの品質低下をもたらす」
「最近、Google検索で求めている情報にたどり着くのが難しくなっているな」と感じている人は多いはず。そんなGoogle検索の品質低下に関連して、Googleの創業者であるセルゲイ・ブリン氏とラリー・ペイジ氏が2006年に「広告ベースのビジネスモデルが検索エンジンの品質低下をもたらす」という興味深い発言をしていたことがわかりました。
両氏の「広告と検索エンディングの品質低下」に関する発言は、Chromeのリリースよりも2年前の2006年に記録されました。セルゲイ・ブリン氏の発言は以下の通り。
Currently, the predominant business model for commercial search engines is advertising. The goals of the advertising business model do not always correspond to providing quality search to users. For example, in our prototype search engine one of the top results for cellular phone is "The Effect of Cellular Phone Use Upon Driver Attention", a study which explains in great detail the distractions and risk associated with conversing on a cell phone while driving. This search result came up first because of its high importance as judged by the PageRank algorithm, an approximation of citation importance on the web. It is clear that a search engine which was taking money for showing cellular phone ads would have difficulty justifying the page that our system returned to its paying advertisers. For this type of reason and historical experience with other media, we expect that advertising funded search engines will be inherently biased towards the advertisers and away from the needs of the consumers.
ブリン氏の発言を和訳すると次の通り。
「現在、商用検索エンジンは主に広告から収益を得ています。広告によって収益を得るビジネスモデルは、ユーザーに質の高い検索結果を提供する目的と一致しないことがあります。例えば、私たちの試作版検索エンジンでの『携帯電話』と検索すると『携帯電話がドライバーの注意力におよぼす影響』という記事が最上位に表示されます。この記事が検索結果の最上位に表示されたのは、ページランクアルゴリズムによって重要度が高いと判断されたからです。『携帯電話の広告を表示する』という条件で広告費を得ている検索エンジンの場合、私たちの検索エンジンが表示するような検索結果を正当化することは難しいでしょう。このような理由や、他のメディアにおける歴史的な経緯をもとに考えると、広告によって収益を得ている検索エンジンは本質的に広告主に偏り、消費者のニーズから遠ざかると予想できます」
つまり、ブリン氏は「広告主のページを検索結果の上部に表示するビジネスモデルの検索エンジンは、ユーザーが求める検索結果を表示できなくなる。一方で、Googleはページランクアルゴリズムにもとづいて検索結果を表示しているため、適切な検索結果を表示できる」と主張していたわけです。
続いて、ペイジ氏の発言は以下の通り。
Since it is very difficult even for experts to evaluate search engines, search engine bias is particularly insidious. A good example was OpenText, which was reported to be selling companies the right to be listed at the top of the search results for particular queries. This type of bias is much more insidious than advertising, because it is not clear who "deserves" to be there, and who is willing to pay money to be listed. This business model resulted in an uproar, and OpenText has ceased to be a viable search engine. But less blatant bias are likely to be tolerated by the market. For example, a search engine could add a small factor to search results from "friendly" companies, and subtract a factor from results from competitors. This type of bias is very difficult to detect but could still have a significant effect on the market. Furthermore, advertising income often provides an incentive to provide poor quality search results. For example, we noticed a major search engine would not return a large airline's homepage when the airline's name was given as a query. It so happened that the airline had placed an expensive ad, linked to the query that was its name. A better search engine would not have required this ad, and possibly resulted in the loss of the revenue from the airline to the search engine. In general, it could be argued from the consumer point of view that the better the search engine is, the fewer advertisements will be needed for the consumer to find what they want. This of course erodes the advertising supported business model of the existing search engines. However, there will always be money from advertisers who want a customer to switch products, or have something that is genuinely new. But we believe the issue of advertising causes enough mixed incentives that it is crucial to have a competitive search engine that is transparent and in the academic realm.
ペイジ氏の発言を和訳すると次の通り。
「検索エンジンの品質を評価することは専門家にとっても困難であるため、検索エンジンには人をだますバイアスを入り込みやすくなります。人をだますバイアスを含む検索エンジンの例が、『検索結果の上位に表示する権利』を販売しているOpenTextです。(検索結果を上位に表示する権利を販売する検索エンジンでは)検索結果の上部に表示される記事の価値が分からなくなるほか、『検索結果上位に表示されるためにお金を払ったのは誰なのか」が不明瞭になります。このため、この種のビジネスモデルは広告を表示するだけのビジネスモデルと比べてはるかに陰湿です。このビジネスモデルは騒動に発展し、OpenTextは事業を維持できなくなりました。
OpenTextほど露骨でないシステムなら、市場に許容される可能性は高いです。検索エンジンは『友好的な企業の記事』を上位に表示しやすくし、『競合する企業の記事』を上位に表示しにくくすることができます。この種のバイアスは市場に大きな影響を与える可能性がありますが、検出は非常に困難です。
また、広告収入は『検索結果の品質を意図的に下げる』という操作へのインセンティブも生み出します。例えば、ある検索エンジンは『航空会社の名前で検索しても、航空会社のページを表示しない』という状態になっており、その航空会社は検索結果に表示されるための高価な広告枠を購入していました。より優れた検索エンジンの場合、航空会社は広告枠を購入する必要はなかったでしょうし、検索エンジンの運営企業は航空会社からの広告収入を逃すことになったかもしれません。
ユーザーの観点からは、『検索エンジンが優れているほど欲しい検索結果を見つけやすくなり、広告も少なくなる』と主張できます。しかし、この考え方は既存の検索エンジンの広告ビジネスモデルを脅かすものです。
『ユーザーに新しい製品を知ってほしい』という広告主は常に存在します。競争力のある検索エンジンには『高い透明性を保つ』『学術的な情報を表示する』といった側面が重要ですが、広告主から支払われる費用は複雑なインセンティブを引き起こすのです」
まとめると、ペイジ氏は「検索エンジンの上位に表示する権利」を販売するビジネスモデルを非難していたほか、検索エンジンの開発者が広告費を得るために検索結果表示順を不当に上下させる可能性を危惧していたというわけです。
なお、「最近のGoogle検索では『Google検索への最適化(SEO)』ばかりを重視した情報価値の低いページばかりが上位に表示される」という状況は、ただの印象ではなく実際に発生していることがドイツの研究チームによって突き止められています。
Google検索のSEOスパム汚染は印象ではなく本当に悪化していることが研究で明らかに - GIGAZINE
