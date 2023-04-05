モンスターエナジーが「モンスター」という単語をゲームタイトルに使っているゲーム開発者を攻撃している
エナジードリンクのモンスターエナジーはゲーム業界と深いかかわりを持っており、東京ゲームショウのオフィシャルドリンクになったり、日本のeスポーツチームであるZETA DIVISIONのパートナー企業になったりしています。しかし、そんなモンスターエナジーが「モンスター」とタイトルにつくゲームの開発者を攻撃していると報じられています。
Monster Energy Goes After Indie Dev For Using The Word 'Monster'
https://www.thegamer.com/monster-energy-goes-after-glowstick-entertainment-for-using-the-word-monster/
モンスターエナジーが最初にゲーム開発者を攻撃したのは2020年のこと。Ubisoftの「イモータルズ フィニクス ライジング」は、当初「Gods and Monsters」というタイトルであったにもかかわらず、突如タイトルが変更されました。この名称変更がなぜ行われたのか不明だったのですが、Ubisoftが旧タイトルを商標登録しようとした際に、モンスターエナジーが「名前があまりにも類似しておりユーザーを混乱させる可能性がある」と主張したため行われたものであることが後に発覚しています。
これに続き、モンスターエナジーが「Dark Deception: Monsters＆Mortals」という名称のゲームを開発するインディーズのゲームデベロッパーであるGlowstick Entertainmentを攻撃していることが明らかになりました。
Glowstick Entertainmentの創業者兼CEOであるVincent Livings氏は、自身のTwitterアカウントで「モンスターエナジーは悪名高い商標荒らしであることがよく知られています。残念ながら、彼らは再び商標荒らしに取り組んでいます。ゲーマーと相性のいい飲み物を提供する会社でありながら、彼らは高額訴訟でゲームスタジオをいじめたり破産させたりするのが好きなようです」とツイート。
1. It's well known that @MonsterEnergy is a notorious trademark troll. Unfortunately, they're at it again. For a company that likes to target their drinks at gamers, they also like to try to bully & bankrupt game studios with lengthy high dollar litigation. #indiegamedev #gamedev pic.twitter.com/8xvg7iWqQe— Vincent Livings (@VincentLivings)
続いて、「『Dark Deception: Monsters＆Mortals』にモンスターという単語が含まれているため、モンスターエナジーの弁護士が我々に迫っています。彼らは我々のゲームタイトルがモンスターエナジーと紛らわしいと主張しています。これがモンスターエナジー側の主張です。我々は法廷で彼らと戦うつもりです」と、モンスターエナジーから訴訟をほのめかされたことを明かしています。
2. Monster Energy's lawyers are coming after us right now, because @MonstersMortals has the word "Monsters" in it. They claim that our game is confusingly similar to their energy drink. Yep, that's really their claim. Rather than roll over, I'm going to fight them in court.— Vincent Livings (@VincentLivings)
さらに、「他のゲーム開発者がタイトルに『モンスター』という単語を入れて本物の怪物に対処しなければならなくなる場合に備えて、モンスターエナジーから受け取ったすべてを共有します。彼らは以前、Ubisoftに同様の圧力をかけたこともあります」と、モンスターエナジーとの訴訟の詳細を公開していく予定であるとしました。
3. I'll be sharing everything I've received from Monster Energy to give other game developers a look at their tactics in case they ever want to put the word "monster(s)" in their game title and have to deal with Monster Energy as a result. They went after Ubisoft previously too.— Vincent Livings (@VincentLivings)
また、「モンスターエナジーはコカ・コーラが所有するいじめっ子です。エナジードリンクを購入していじめっ子を支援しないでください。少なくとも、ゲームスタジオを狙うことは自分たちの利益にならないことを学んでほしいと思います」とも述べています。
4. @MonsterEnergy is a bully that is owned by @CocaColaCo. Do not support a bully company by buying their energy drinks. If nothing else, I hope they eventually learn that going after game studios is not in their best interest. #boycottmonsterenergy— Vincent Livings (@VincentLivings)
モンスターエナジー側がGlowstick Entertainmentに提示した和解条件は以下の通り。「Monsters＆Mortals」というタイトルを使用することを許可する代わりに、他のゲームに「モンスター」という単語を使用しないことに同意する必要があるそうです。
Here are the overreaching settlement terms that #MonsterEnergy sent me. Basically, it demands that in exchange for allowing us to use the name "Monsters & Mortals", we agree to never name any other game any variation of the word "Monster". #indiegamedev #gamedev #ign #kotaku pic.twitter.com/YyXntK7PLn— Vincent Livings (@VincentLivings)
さらに、モンスターエナジーは「黒背景に緑色と白色を使ったロゴ」や、「モンスターエナジーのロゴに似たフォントをロゴに利用すること」も紛らわしい行為であるとして、Glowstick Entertainment側に使用しないよう要求しています。「モンスターエナジーのロゴに似たフォントの使用禁止」は、モンスターという単語が含まれるロゴ以外にも適用されるため、「Dark Deception」のロゴ部分も変更しなければいけなくなる可能性がある模様です。
Any logo that has a monster style font will be deemed confusingly similar to Monster Energy's logo. It demands that we never use one for any future games. This means they could demand that we change Dark Deception's logo as well. It can be applied broadly.— Vincent Livings (@VincentLivings)
