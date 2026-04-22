Anthropicが「Claude Code」を上位有料プランのMaxでのみ使えるようにする変更をテスト中
Anthropicが、AIコーディングアシスタント「Claude Code」を有料プランのうち上位プランにあたる「Max」のみ提供にするテストを一部で行っていることがわかりました。
Anthropic just pulled Claude Code from the Pro plan.— George Pu (@TheGeorgePu) April 21, 2026
Pro users wanting it need Max now.
$100/month minimum. 5x jump.
I'm on Max 20x so I'm fine.
Flagging for anyone on Pro who's about to find out.
No announcement. Just a pricing page edit. pic.twitter.com/sNxZKHh367
It appears that Anthropic has removed Claude Code from its $20-a-month pro subscription based on its pricing page. Anyone able to confirm who has a $20 plan?— Ed Zitron (@edzitron.com) 2026年4月22日 6:55
claude.com/pricing
[image or embed]
Claude Codeは無料プランでは使用できませんが、月額17ドル(約2710円)の「Pro」と、月額最低100ドル(約1万5900円)の「Max」では利用できるように設定されています。
Plans & Pricing | Claude by Anthropic
https://claude.com/pricing
しかし、Xユーザーの@TheGeorgePu氏が確認した価格表では、「Pro」でClaude Codeが使えないことになっていたとのこと。Blueskyユーザーのエド・ジトロン氏も同じ指摘を行っているほか、複数人がこの事実を確認しています。
ユーザーの指摘に対し、Anthropicの成長担当責任者であるアモル・アヴァサレ氏は「明確にしておくと、新規登録ユーザーのうちおよそ2％を対象として小規模なテストを行っています。既存のProおよびMaxのサブスクライバーに影響はありません」とコメント。
For clarity, we're running a small test on ~2% of new prosumer signups. Existing Pro and Max subscribers aren't affected. https://t.co/CkTiVCTmd7— Amol Avasare (@TheAmolAvasare) April 21, 2026
また、「もしなにか変更を加えることでサブスクライバーに影響が出る時には、事前に十分な通知を行います。XやRedditでスクリーンショットで見るのではなく、我々から聞くことになるでしょう」と述べました。
When we do land on something, if it affects existing subscribers you'll get plenty of notice before anything changes. Will hear it from us, not a screenshot on X or Reddit.— Amol Avasare (@TheAmolAvasare) April 21, 2026
アヴァサレ氏のコメントに対して、ジトロン氏は「サイトの表記は変更されているのに公式な説明がない」と指摘。
we are yet to have an actual statement from you about what this means, or an explanation of why documentation changed— Ed Zitron (@edzitron) April 21, 2026
@maruco_rulio氏も、わずか2日のあいだにサイレント値上げがあった件について事前の通知がなかったことを指摘しています。
Got no notice before this, so what are you even talking about?— Marco (@marco_rulio) April 22, 2026
Had Claude Code 2 days ago for 17USD with Claude Code and now for 20.57 without??? pic.twitter.com/9ahl0xeEM3
また、「OpenClaw」などのサードパーティーツールを使うにあたって追加料金が必要になる件の通知が直前だった件も指摘されています。
Really? Cause you banned openclaw usage on a Good Friday long weekend with 1 day notice— Yashu Sharma 🍊 (@heyitsyashu) April 21, 2026
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in AI, Posted by logc_nt
You can read the machine translated English article Anthropic is testing a change that will ….