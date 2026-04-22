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Anthropicが「Claude Code」を上位有料プランのMaxでのみ使えるようにする変更をテスト中


Anthropicが、AIコーディングアシスタント「Claude Code」を有料プランのうち上位プランにあたる「Max」のみ提供にするテストを一部で行っていることがわかりました。


It appears that Anthropic has removed Claude Code from its $20-a-month pro subscription based on its pricing page. Anyone able to confirm who has a $20 plan?

claude.com/pricing

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— Ed Zitron (@edzitron.com) 2026年4月22日 6:55


Claude Codeは無料プランでは使用できませんが、月額17ドル(約2710円)の「Pro」と、月額最低100ドル(約1万5900円)の「Max」では利用できるように設定されています。

Plans & Pricing | Claude by Anthropic
https://claude.com/pricing


しかし、Xユーザーの@TheGeorgePu氏が確認した価格表では、「Pro」でClaude Codeが使えないことになっていたとのこと。Blueskyユーザーのエド・ジトロン氏も同じ指摘を行っているほか、複数人がこの事実を確認しています。


ユーザーの指摘に対し、Anthropicの成長担当責任者であるアモル・アヴァサレ氏は「明確にしておくと、新規登録ユーザーのうちおよそ2％を対象として小規模なテストを行っています。既存のProおよびMaxのサブスクライバーに影響はありません」とコメント。


また、「もしなにか変更を加えることでサブスクライバーに影響が出る時には、事前に十分な通知を行います。XやRedditでスクリーンショットで見るのではなく、我々から聞くことになるでしょう」と述べました。


アヴァサレ氏のコメントに対して、ジトロン氏は「サイトの表記は変更されているのに公式な説明がない」と指摘。


@maruco_rulio氏も、わずか2日のあいだにサイレント値上げがあった件について事前の通知がなかったことを指摘しています。


また、「OpenClaw」などのサードパーティーツールを使うにあたって追加料金が必要になる件の通知が直前だった件も指摘されています。

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